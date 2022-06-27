Eoin Morgan’s England international career - in pictures

I have coached some of the bravest women in sport, who have fought social exclusion and cultural barriers, just to participate in their chosen vocation.While working for the United Nations in Pakistan, I volunteered my time as assistant coach to the national swimming team. The full-time coach concentrated on supporting the men, and I concentrated on supporting the women.If you were to think of a group of athletes who had to struggle against social norms and exclusion, being a female swimmer in an Islamic country would be among those facing the greatest challenges, merely to participate.While none of the women...

