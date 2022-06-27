ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Number Ones: Brandy’s “Have You Ever?”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. At one point, singing a Diane Warren song meant that you were serious. That...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. The chosen one. The princess who was promised. The child of destiny who was not...
MUSIC
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Cover Art Is Here, And It’s Wild

A couple of weeks ago, Beyoncé announced that she would release a new solo album called Renaissance this summer. It’ll be her first full-on solo LP since she came out with Lemonade more than six years ago, and anticipation, as you’d imagine, is high. Last week, Beyoncé released the LP’s first single, the absolute banger “Break My Soul.” Today, she’s unveiled the Renaissance album art, and it’s really something.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Fred Bronson
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Mase
Person
David Foster
Person
Diane Warren
Person
Timbaland
Person
Brandy Norwood
Stereogum

Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Midori Perry Shares Debut Single As Cryalot, “Hell Is Here”

Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Midori Perry (aka Sarah Bonito) has unveiled a new solo project called Cryalot, which she previously used as a DJ name. In August, she’ll release Cryalot’s debut EP, Icarus, which was produced by KKB touring member Jennifer Walton. Today, she’s releasing her first single, “Hell Is Here,” which alternates between being aggressive and ominously sweet.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Valerie June – “Godspeed” (Frank Ocean Cover)

Valerie June has announced a follow-up to her 2021 album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. Out August 26 via Fantasy Records, the Americana/soul singer’s new project is called Under Cover and features eight reimaginings including Joe South’s “Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home,” Gillian Welch’s “Look At Miss Ohio,” Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Into My Arms,” and Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” which is out today.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Back when he was still a teenager, the psychedelic soul prodigy Steve Lacy was playing in the Internet and collaborating with Kendrick Lamar. A couple of weeks ago, Lacy released his new single “Mercury,” his first new solo music in three years. As it turns out, that was the first taste of a new album. Next month, Lacy will follow his 2019 solo debut Apollo XXI with the new LP Gemini Rights. Today, he’s shared another new track that’ll appear on the record.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Men I Trust – “Hard To Let Go”

Less than a year ago, the woozy Montreal trio Men I Trust released Untourable Album, an LP that they recorded under lockdown, figuring that they’d never get to play the songs live. Since then, Men I Trust have done plenty of touring, which is one rare sign that at least some things are going right in the world. Today, the group has followed that album with what appears to be a one-off single.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Number Ones#Have You Ever#Hachette Books
Stereogum

Faye – “No Vibes”

The Charlotte, NC band Faye released their promising self-titled debut EP back in 2016, and have taken their time following it up. The trio — made up of Sarah Blumenthal, Susan Plante, and Thomas Berkau, who joined as a drummer in 2018 — are finally ready to release their debut album, You’re Better, which will be out in August. Today, they’re unveiling its lead single, the lurching and melodic “No Vibes.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stereogum

Behold The Grim Spectacle Of Lizzo And James Corden Doing Carpool Karaoke

Next year, James Corden will end his run on The Late Late Show. We will all dearly miss this nightly dose of unctuous anti-charm and forced whimsey, and we’ll all just have to rely on Jimmy Fallon, more than ever, for both. Corden has said that he hopes he gets a chance to do Carpool Karaoke with Beyoncé before his late-night run ends. That hasn’t happened yet, but Corden did just get to do Carpool Karaoke with Lizzo, which… well, it’s not the same thing at all.
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

NANCY – “I Hate Rock & Roll”

Reclusive UK pop act NANCY has been milling around for a little while now, with 2018’s debut EP Mysterious Visions and 2021’s mini-LP 7 Foot Tall Post-Suicidal Feel Good Blues. Now, NANCY has announced his return with a debut LP (release date is still TBD via Blame Recordings), plus an uproarious lead single, “I Hate Rock & Roll.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Dust Star – “Work It Out”

Last month, Cameron Wisch and Justin Jurgens unveiled their new power-pop project Dust Star with “Nothing In My Head,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. They’re releasing their debut album, Open Up That Heart, in August, and today they’re back with another single, the revved-up and frustrated “Work It Out.” Here’s Wisch on the track:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Stereogum

Peach Fuzz – “Hey Dood”

After a flurry of solo releases including her debut album The Baby, its companion piece The Baby Reimagined, and the Scout EP, indie-rock singer-songwriter Samia has joined a new band called Peach Fuzz along with Raffaella, Sara L’Abriola aka Hank, and Victoria Zaro aka Ryann. Their debut EP Can Mary Dood The Moon? is coming in just a few weeks via Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label. It was produced by Sachi DiSerafino (Joy Again), Jake Luppen (Hippo Campus, Lupin) and Caleb Hinz (Baby Boys).
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tiësto & Charli XCX – “Hot In It”

Avant-pop superstar Charli XCX just released her album Crash (and its deluxe edition) a few months ago, and she’s already got new stuff popping off. In the run-up to the new album, Charli talked about entering her sellout era. She was presumably joking, but her latest track definitely has some sellout-era vibes working for it. The new single “Hot In It” is Charli’s first proper team-up with the Dutch festival-EDM superstar Tiësto, who once remixed her 2015 single “Break The Rules.” The new Tiësto/Charli team-up sounds like it was built specifically for TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Chuck D Defends Jeopardy! Contestant Who Confused Public Enemy With Marky Mark And The Funky Bunch

Few things in this life are certain, but Jeopardy! contestants will almost always get music-related clues hilariously wrong. The most recent offender was contestant Halley Ryherd, who won last night’s episode but who also bricked one music question in spectacular fashion. The category “Chuck D, Times 3” was mostly built around questions related to Charlses Dickens and Darwin, but there was also one clue about the other Chuck D: “In the 1980s Chuck D began fighting the power in this hip-hop group with Flava Flav, a man who always knew what time it was.”
TV SHOWS
Stereogum

Fred Again.. – “Jungle”

Fred Gibson, the electronic producer who goes by the name Fred Again.., has released a new track called “Jungle.” It’s his first new track since “Admit It (U Ddn’t Want 2),” an India Jordan collab that came out earlier this year just a few weeks after the Romy/HAAi team-up “Lights Out.” “Jungle” contains a sample of Elley Duhé’s 2017 track “Immortal” and also features a production co-credit for Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Vince Staples Joins Cast Of Showtime’s The Wood Reboot

Vnce Staples has joined the cast for the pilot of Showtime’s reboot of the 1999 film The Wood, which will be executive produced by the movie’s original director Rick Famuyiwa. Variety describes the show as “an honest look at friendship and dating from the perspective of three young Black males born and raised in the gentrifying L.A. suburb of Inglewood.”
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Beck Denied Weird Al’s “Loser” Parody Back In The ‘90s

Beck did not want “Weird Al” Yankovic to turn his song into a joke. Back in the ’90s, when Beck first broke through with his out-of-nowhere hit “Loser,” Yankovic said that he wanted to parody the song. Yankovic doesn’t need to ask artists’ permission, since parodies are protected under the First Amendment, but he always does it as a courtesy, and Beck said no. Today, Beck says that he regrets the decision.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Danny Elfman & Iggy Pop – “Kick Me”

In June of last year, celebrated film score composer and former Oingo Boingo member Danny Elfman released his second-ever studio album, Big Mess. Since then, he’s performed two Coachella 2022 sets (Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond!) and scored Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, Elfman is back with Bigger. Messier, which features reimagined versions of songs from Big Mess. It features guest vocals from Trent Reznor, Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Zach Hill of Death Grips, Xiu Xiu, Squarepusher, Ghostemane, and more, and it’s out on August 12 via ANTI- / Epitaph. Today, Elfman is sharing a new version of “Kick Me” with a feature from Iggy Pop.
MUSIC
Stereogum

PHONY – “Kaleidoscope” (Feat. Petey)

Next month, Neil Berthier is releasing a new album as PHONY, AT SOME POINT YOU STOP. The former Donovan Wolfington leader and current Joyce Manor touring guitarist shared “Summer’s Cold” from it a few weeks ago, and today he’s back with “KALEIDOSCOPE,” an ominous ballad that’s also a collaboration with TikTok star Petey.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy