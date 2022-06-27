The Number Ones: Brandy’s “Have You Ever?”

Next year, James Corden will end his run on The Late Late Show. We will all dearly miss this nightly dose of unctuous anti-charm and forced whimsey, and we’ll all just have to rely on Jimmy Fallon, more than ever, for both. Corden has said that he hopes he gets a chance to do Carpool Karaoke with Beyoncé before his late-night run ends. That hasn’t happened yet, but Corden did just get to do Carpool Karaoke with Lizzo, which… well, it’s not the same thing at all.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO