Montgomery County leaders announced the redevelopment of the historic Emory Grove community in Gaithersburg on June 19. Heritage Emory Grove is a mixed-use development project arranged by the Housing Opportunities Commission, Emory Grove United Methodist Church, Montgomery County, Habitat for Humanity and other partners, according to a press release. The project will bring about affordable housing and other amenities on more than 30 acres of land just north of Midcounty Highway, at the intersection of Washington Grove Lane and Emory Grove Road.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO