Both Keyser and Frankfort senior centers will be having a Fourth of July celebration on Friday at 10 a.m. The Frankfort Senior Center also will be having kite painting and celebrating National Ice Cream Flavor Day that Friday. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For lunch, the centers will be serving cheeseburgers, baked beans, chips, watermelon, and a Fourth of July dessert.

KEYSER, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO