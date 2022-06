Cody Rhodes returned to WWE programming on this week's Monday Night Raw, cutting a promo from what appeared to be the Nightmare Factory as he reflected on his torn pectoral injury. He once again brought up the nine-month timetable WWE has given him for his return, then turned his attention to Saturday's Money in the Bank Ladder match. He sang the praises of everyone in the match before finally getting to Rollins, mentioning what it'd be like if he won the briefcase and tried to recreate his legendary WrestleMania 31 cash-in.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO