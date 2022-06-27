ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Bride Refusing To Pay Wedding Musician for Wearing the Bridal Color Slammed

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Part of me believes the bride approved it so she could later use it as an excuse to not pay," one internet commenter...

www.newsweek.com

Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
Aabha Gopan

Husband asks wife to reschedule her dentist appointment so that she can look after his sick friend

A marriage can take a blow when a man prioritizes his friends over his spouse. The partner might feel less valued, depressed, and unfair. This is especially true when the partner can’t accept their significant other’s friends. They might think these friends are bad influences, uninteresting, or taking up their man’s time. And things get worse when friends intervene in the relationship, and several marriages have fallen apart as a result.
Tracey Folly

A teacher thought a kid was depressed, but he was only coloring with a black crayon because it was the only one left

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. There was a little boy in my kindergarten class. I met his parents several times at school events, and they seemed really nice. I think they were just happy their son had other kids to play with because he was an only child and had no siblings or cousins to play with at home.
Aabha Gopan

Mom-to-be rejects a handmade baby shower gift from brother-in-law

Can one demand a person to get them an expensive gift?. A baby shower can make the mom-to-be feel special and loved during her pregnancy. Those who experience a stressful pregnancy might find such happy moments soothing, boosting their morale. Not the least, baby showers are perfect and cherishable celebrations for parents-to-be and their loved ones.
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

