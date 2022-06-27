ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturing

Dupont Rolls Out Recyclable Hytrel Foam for Footwear, Furniture

By Arthur Friedman
 3 days ago
DuPont Mobility & Materials announced the commercial availability of new closed-cell Hytrel foam created via a supercritical fluid (SCF) foaming process.

While a wide range of applications can benefit from the greater shock absorption and durability of new Hytrel foam, manufacturers of footwear , sporting goods, consumer goods, furniture, and wire and cable jacketing are expected to be early adopters of the new solution.

This fully recyclable material is the first foamed product in the Hytrel product family. It not only reduces environmental impact, but customers have also confirmed that it delivers up to 15 percent greater resilience and 20 percent less weight than thermoplastic urethane (TPU, E-TPU), polyurethane (PU) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) foams, the company said.

“It’s no secret that brand owners such as Newton Running Company are looking for more sustainable materials and production methods to counter climate change,” said Hilary Wang, marketing manager at DuPont Mobility & Materials.

These companies are also actively seeking a more sustainable process than chemical foaming, which is being restricted or even phased out in some countries, Wang noted. Unlike foamed materials that rely on chemical foaming agents, new Hytrel foam is produced using CO2 and N2 gases, which are found in the time-tested, proven SCF process, according to DuPont Mobility & Materials.

This process offers three benefits–no residues from chemical foaming agents in the final products, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are emitted so global warming potential is reduced, there are no odors or allergens present and the resulting foam is skin-contact compatible.

DuPont Mobility & Materials will showcase new Hytrel foam and other cutting-edge solutions and technology innovations at the upcoming K 2022 trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry. This international event, held once every three years, takes place Oct. 19-26 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

DuPont Mobility & Materials delivers a broad range of technology-based products and solutions to the automotive, electronics, industrial, consumer, medical, photovoltaic and telecom markets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
