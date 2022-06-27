ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman fatally stabbed in Back of the Yards, police say

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUKmr_0gNGFSYv00

A person was arrested after a woman was stabbed to death Sunday night during a fight in Back of the Yards on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Amy Brown, 22, was stabbed in her chest and arms during a fight in the 5300 block of South Carpenter Street at 10:25 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A suspect was placed into custody and a knife was recovered.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

3 people injured, one critically, in Princeton Park shooting early Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were wounded, one critically, in an early morning shooting in Princeton Park on Thursday.Chicago police said a male victim, 22, was exiting the rear entrance of a home in the 9400 block of S. Harvard Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. when an unknown offender began shooting toward him.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.A second victim, a 46-year-old man, and third victim, a 45-year-old woman, also received graze wounds inside the residence. They both refused medical attention, police said.A total of 45 rounds were reported in the area.No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.Area detectives are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot by gunman on bike in McKinley Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed by a person riding a bike Tuesday night in the McKinley Park neighborhood. The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:29 p.m. when a gunman approached on a bicycle and started shooting in the 2000 block of West 36th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while sitting outside Near West Side home

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times while sitting outside his home Tuesday night on the Near West Side. The 50-year-old was sitting outside his residence around 11:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Jackson Boulevard when someone in a gray truck started shooting at him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 6, pushed out of third-floor window by family member in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old boy was injured after being pushed out of a third-floor window by a family member Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. A family member allegedly pushed the boy out of the window around 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kildare Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Woman Stabbed 3 People During Argument Hours After Pride Parade, Police Say

LAKEVIEW — A 24-year-old woman has been charged with stabbing three people during an argument late Sunday in Lakeview as crowds celebrated after Chicago’s LGBTQ Pride Parade, police said. Lakendra Porter has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of battery causing bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#The Yards#Violent Crime#South Carpenter Street#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
CBS Chicago

Attempted robbery leads to shootout in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were injured after an attempted robbery led to a shoot in Garfield Park.Police said the victim was was walking to his car nera Avers Avenue and Lake Street around 1 a.m. when a man with a gun tried to rob him.The victim is a concealed carry holder and pulled out his gun. Police said the men exchanged gunfire.Both men were shot and taken to a local hospital. No arrests have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Victim stabbed during attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin; No one in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted kidnapping in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood prompted a Chicago police alert. Police said on Tuesday, a victim was standing in broad daylight around 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Wellington Avenue when an offender armed with a knife exited a white SUV. The offender then "forcibly shoved" the victim into the back seat, according to police. The victim was stabbed throughout the body while trying to fight off the offender. Police said as the offender attempted to drive off, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and escaped.The victim's condition and age are unknown at this time.   According to police, the offender is 5-foot-10, 18 to 19 years old, and was wearing a black ski mask and a long-sleeve gray t-shirt at the time of the attempted kidnapping. Police are warning community members to pay attention and to avoid traveling alone. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Block Club Chicago

Young West Siders Launched A ‘Safe Zone’ To Stop Area Violence. Hours Later, One Says He Was Punched By A Cop

AUSTIN — On the same day Tae Dudley and his friends launched a violence prevention program in his neighborhood, he was assaulted, he said. The group of young people organized a safe zone in a troubled part of Austin, an event where families could enjoy their summer in peace. But hours later, a Chicago Police officer charged with safeguarding the neighborhood attacked 20-year-old Dudley, bringing violence into the safe zones youth worked so hard to build, he said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 33-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 11:30 p.m. when he saw two men, one of whom pulled out a handgun and started shooting at him in the 6500 block of South Green Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

All 4 Boys Injured In A West Humboldt Park Fire Have Died, Officials Say: ‘These Are Our Babies From The Neighborhood’

WEST HUMBOLDT PARK — Axel, Aiden and Jayden Cruz spent Saturday doing what they often did — playing at the community garden down the street from their home. “Those three boys were like peas in a pod,” said Maura Madden, who runs the garden. “They were always here. Some kids spend time in front of the TV. These guys were obsessed with spiders. And because it had rained that morning, there were spiders.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 police officers injured after driver blows through red light, crashes into CPD squad car

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured after their squad car was struck by a driver who ran a red light Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 31-year-old woman was driving southbound around 11:51 p.m. when she blew through a stop light and struck a Chicago police car on the passenger side in the 8700 block of South South Chicago Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy