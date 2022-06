The topic of changing street names in the West Badin community took center stage during a Badin council planning session Wednesday at Town Hall. West Badin residents are wanting to rename several streets in their community that have names with ties to slavery and the Confederacy such as Lee Street and Jackson Street. They believe new names should reflect the population that resides within the area. Some ideas brought up include changing streets to honor Black leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and also to celebrate the town’s own Black history by highlighting key local figures.

