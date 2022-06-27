ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting over too much mayo on Subway sandwich leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A woman died, and another was injured Sunday after an argument over how much mayonnaise to put on a sandwich turned violent at a Subway restaurant in Atlanta, according to police and WSB-TV.

Police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a person shot at a Subway inside a Circle K gas station at 74 Northside Drive Southwest. Officers learned that two women had been shot in an argument over too much mayonnaise on a customer’s sandwich, WSB reported.

Willie Glenn, one of the co-owners of the Subway, told WSB that the two young women shot were “model employees” who had started at the restaurant about three weeks ago.

The shooter remained at large Monday.

“It just breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” Glenn told WSB.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims. Glenn declined to disclose the employees’ identities on Sunday because their families had yet to be notified, WSB reported.

Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB that a majority of the homicides reported so far this year in Atlanta stemmed from arguments. He urged people to refrain from resorting to violence during disagreements.

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes,” he said, according to WSB. “Walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime, we cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

