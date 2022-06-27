ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says...

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

