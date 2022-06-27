$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota
UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says...krforadio.com
UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says...krforadio.com
KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krforadio.com
Comments / 0