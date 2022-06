Kevin Durant has reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the Phoenix Suns are among Durant's "preferred' landing spots, while Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report noted the Heat were also mentioned earlier in the week in league circles. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that despite those teams being at the top of Durant's list, the Nets "plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO