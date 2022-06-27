Amtrak crash: 3 killed when train strikes car in California

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, the state highway patrol said Tuesday. The patrol said the person died at University of Missouri Health Center. The person’s identity was not released. The patrol said...
Minnesota officials investigating after drone drops bag of candy near children A woman told deputies that she was out fishing with five children when a drone flew up, hovered, flew away and then came back to drop candy off. (NCD)
Florida Sheriff’s deputy fired for ignoring orders, surfing internet for hours on duty When investigators questioned Deputy Sacino about the incident, he falsified documents to accuse an innocent person of being involved in drug activity. (NCD)
New York state trooper crawls into underground pipe to rescue missing dog A New York state trooper proved this week that sometimes you have to crawl underground to go above and beyond the call of duty. (NCD)
Police: Babysitter arrested after 15-month-old baby dies from fentanyl exposure in Georgia Pamela Graves, 59, was arrested after the child she was taking care of died from exposure to illegal drugs, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said. (NCD)
Strong impression: Near-fainting spell causes art to fall at Van Gogh exhibit in Michigan The woman who nearly fainted grabbed onto a drape, pulling down some of the exhibit, the Grand Rapids Fire Department Lt. Bill Smith said. (NCD)
