Clarksville Man Arrested For Drug Use Inside Hopkinsville Business

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man police said was speeding at the time of a fatal crash – with his daughter in the car – has been charged with homicide. On the evening of June 16, the driver of a Toyota Avalon was making a left hand turn from Wilma Rudolph Boulevard onto Fair Brook Place and was struck on the passenger side by a Volkswagen Golf traveling southbound, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO