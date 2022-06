One person was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle accident Tuesday on I-94 in West Fargo. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 36-year-old man was westbound at mile marker 341 when he lost control of the motorcycle, and started to wobble. The man was thrown from the vehicle into the median. Emergency units were dispatched, however the man died at the scene. The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident reported shortly before 9 p.m..

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO