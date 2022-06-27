Girls tennis all-state: 8 Greater Lansing flights recognized by MHSTECA

Emma Chrome and Richa Shah were among the top singles players in Greater Lansing this spring.

Chrome was a regional champion and reached the state semifinals in Division 2 for Mason, while Shah captured a regional title for Haslett in Division 3.

Both were recognized for their success and named first team all-state by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association. Chrome and Shah highlighted eight flights from Greater Lansing that were recognized.

Chrome was the only area player honored in Division 2, while Shah was among five area flights recognized in Division 3.

Also earning first team all-state accolades in Division 3 was the Williamston doubles tandem of seniors Kennedy Carson and Lauren Kersten. St. Johns senior Lexi Maloney, Fowlerville's doubles team of Emma Browne and Emily Hancock and Haslett's tandem of Prabhleen Pawar and Kathleen Leighton earned honorable mention selections.

Portland had the lone area flights honored in Division 4. Senior Alyssa Jack earned honorable mention honors in singles, while Kara Kraczon and Bella Virk were named honorable mention in doubles.

