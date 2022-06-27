ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs guard defends Tyreek Hill trade to Miami Dolphins

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs second-year guard Trey Smith appeared on the J-Mart & Ramon Radio Show and talked about former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s departure to the Miami Dolphins .

“I honestly didn’t see it coming,” Smith said.

Though Smith said he didn’t expect the Cheetah to head to South Florida this offseason, he doesn’t blame him for doing what’s best for him.

“The coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and the team. I can’t blame Tyreek. He’s getting paid. I’ll never blame a guy for getting paid,” Smith said. “He’s gonna do what’s best for him. I’m excited to see what he does in Miami.”

As an offensive lineman, Smith has been front row to watch Hill’s talent in practice and in real games and hopes it continues with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

“I hope he balls!” Smith said. “I love watching Tyreek, man. He’s one of the coolest dudes to watch on the field. I’ve never seen someone move like that. The attitude, demeanor, the swag on the field. It was fun to watch, man, it was fun to be around.”

Despite the move, the former Tennessee Volunteer has the utmost confidence in Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City front office to put the team in a position to succeed.

“I think we have one of the best front offices in the league. I think they did fantastic job in the draft really reloading, so we’re ready and set up in a good position this year,” Smith said.

Smith and the Chiefs now wait for the start of training camp toward the end of July in preparation for the 2022 season.

