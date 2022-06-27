ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

WATCH: Lightning hits boat off Florida; Coast Guard rescues 7

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6TWZ_0gNGCRmp00

CLEARWATER, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Seven people had to be rescued from a boat 100 miles off of Clearwater after their vessel was hit by lightning Saturday.

The Coast Guard said they received an alert about the boat’s emergency and got in contact with the boat’s owner. She told them that her husband and other people were participating in a fishing tournament when the boat was struck by lightning.

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing again from Florida rehab center: report

A helicopter crew eventually located the occupants, five women and two men, and airlifted them back to Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater. The boaters’ family met them at the base.

“Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters,” said Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot. “Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB ((Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon), flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue.”

The boat’s owner worked with a salvage business to recover the disabled vessel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Trucks Collide on NJ Turnpike Near Del. Memorial Bridge

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck on the New Jersey Turnpike southbound snarled traffic ahead of the Delaware Memorial Bridge Wednesday morning. One lane of traffic was able to get by on the righthand shoulder of the southbound lanes as emergency responders investigated the two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Accidents
WBRE

4th of July travel forecast is set to break records

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With sky-high gas prices, a record number of Americans are expected to travel for the upcoming fourth of July holiday weekend. For those planning to fly there are concerns about flight cancellations and delays. According to AAA, the majority of people who are heading out for the holiday weekend will get to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Vigil held in hope of finding missing Stroudsburg woman

STROUDSBURG MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- It’s been one month since a Monroe County woman mysteriously disappeared.    Tuesday night family, friends and community members gathered to pray for her safe return.    45-year-old Dana Smithers has been missing since May 28.    As the search for answers in her disappearance continues, loved ones are staying hopeful […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Multiple crews respond to fire at former bank

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several fire departments were called to the scene of an old PNC Bank on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard for a fire.  Firefighters arrived to a smoky scene before they began battling the fire.   According to officials, the fire was contained to the underside portion of the roof in the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mckinley
Person
Bam Margera
WBRE

Horse and buggy pulled over, DUI and underage drinking charges filed

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop of a horse and buggy resulted in DUI and underage drinking charges. At about 7:06 p.m. on June 17, the Pennsylvania State Police noticed “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, a PSP news release said. The trooper stopped the buggy. The juveniles allegedly had been consuming […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Contractor charged with home improvement fraud

New Castle County police have charged an Elkton contractor with home improvement fraud. Gary Slagle of TriPoint Restorations turned himself in after being charged with one count of Home Improvement Fraud for allegedly not finishing work at a St. Georges home, despite being paid more than $40,000. The victim's contract...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Prepping for the pros at Wilmington Country Club

Having taken some of the worst Mother Nature could dole out, Wilmington Country Club (WCC) is getting ready to host the best in men's professional golf. The club's South Course will host the BMW Championship, and the top 70 golfers remaining in the FedEx Cup playoffs, from August 16th to 21st.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Lightning Storms#Salvage#Accident#The Coast Guard#Vhf#Nexstar Media Inc
sanatogapost.com

Two Cars Disabled, No One Injured, in Ridge Road Accident

WARWICK PA – Two cars were disabled, and one driver was cited by Pennsylvania State Police, following a motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Ridge and Mount Pleasant roads in Warwick Township, Chester County, west of Bucktown. No one was injured, troopers from the Troop J Barracks in Embreeville reported Wednesday (June 22, 2022).
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

19-year-old was driving more than 100 mph before fatal collision, cops say

Authorities have charged a 19-year-old motorist with death by auto following a crash that killed a Gloucester County woman in February. Tyler Proffitt, of Turnersville, was allegedly driving a Subaru Impreza at more than 100 mph on southbound Route 42/North Black Horse Pike around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 25 before his vehicle collided with a car driven by a 39-year-old Williamstown woman, according to Monroe Township Police.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
MyChesCo

Woman Wanted for Theft by West Whiteland Police

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced they hold an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Lisa D. Senter. The Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03 issued the warrant on June 23, 2022, in connection to an incident that occurred at the Walmart, located at 270 Indian Run St. in Exton, Pennsylvania. Senter is charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
EXTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Changes coming for Pennsylvania boat registration after new law signed

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period. Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Suspects accused of scheme, theft at Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are asking for help in identifying three people they say are involved in a “quick change” scheme and retail theft at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Monday around 3:00 p.m. three suspects are believed to have committed a “quick change” scheme at […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy