England romp to a stunning 3-0 series whitewash with a seven wicket win against New Zealand at Headingley, as Jonny Bairstow continues his outrageous form by smashing a brutal 71 off just 44 balls

It was somehow apt England galloped to the most emphatic whitewash over New Zealand on the day Eoin Morgan was being lauded on his impending retirement.

For what England are doing is bringing the same dynamic, high-octane approach to Test cricket as Morgan pioneered in the white-ball game, with such success, seven years ago.

Just as Morgan began his revolution after the desperate low of the 2015 World Cup, so Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have taken an England Test team at rock bottom after one win in 17 matches and completely transformed them in just one remarkable series.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have transformed England's Test team in recent weeks

They seem to have taken a leaf out of Eoin Morgan's book. He is expected to retire from international cricket on Tuesday

Jonny Bairstow continued his blistering form, smashing 71 off just 44 balls on Monday

Joe Root was also in fine form on Monday as he finished the match unbeaten on 86

TOP SPIN AT THE TEST

England became the first team to chase over 250 three times in a series, knocking off 277 at Lord’s, 299 at Trent Bridge and 296 at Headingley – the 12th-highest, fifth-highest and seventh-highest successful fourth-innings chases in their history. Seven of England’s top 12 chases have now come against New Zealand, and the other five against Australia.

Only once before have England scored more quickly in a Test series than the 4.54 an over they managed against New Zealand. In a two-match series against Bangladesh in 2005, they scored at 5.13.

And only one other team has scored more quickly in a series of three matches or more: Australia managed 4.66 at home to West Indies in 2015-16.

This was England’s first Test whitewash since winning 3-0 in Sri Lanka in 2018-19. It means they are closing in on world champions New Zealand in the Test rankings, having already overtaken fifth-placed Pakistan earlier in the series. New Zealand remain fourth, but with their pre-series advantage over England slashed from 23 points to three.

Joe Root took his Test average back above 50 with his unbeaten 86. Only twice before has he averaged more in a series than the 99 he managed here: 103 at home to India in 2014, and 106 in Sri Lanka at the start of 2021.

No England batsman has scored more than Jonny Bairstow’s 394 runs in a Test series at a higher strike-rate than his 120. Ben Stokes scored 411 runs in South Africa in 2015-16, but at a strike-rate of 109.

Jonny Bairstow's 30-ball half-century was the second-quickest in England's Test history, behind Ian Botham's 28-ball blitz against India at Delhi in 1981-82.

It is all very well getting a white-ball side to adopt an ultra-positive style but it is quite another to do the same thing in the three-dimensional game that is Test cricket.

What England have done at Lord’s, Trent Bridge and now here at Headingley is begin to re-write the Test rulebook in their quest to not only revitalise their own side but, with McCullum’s almost evangelical zeal, save the ultimate form of the game.

Hyperbole? Not really. Just look at what they did yesterday to race to a stunning seven-wicket victory in the LV= Insurance third Test after rain delayed the start until 1.30pm.

England began the day needing 113 more runs on a last day pitch which had started to offer sharp spin and with cloud cover seemingly aiding swing. But there seemed a complete absence of archetypally English nerves or uncertainty. No-one doubted they would win.

When Ollie Pope was bowled by a beauty from Tim Southee with the day’s fifth ball most teams would have tried to steady the ship before pushing for victory. Not England.

Ollie Pope was dismissed early on day five, but this only brought Bairstow to the crease

Instead they took 17 off Trent Boult’s first over, the second of the day, and carried on playing the most authoritative and sparkling shots, all apparently with very little risk.

None more so than the extraordinary figure of Jonny Bairstow, imperious in making two of the best centuries you will ever see at Trent Bridge and in the first innings here and now bullying New Zealand when they were down and almost out with a 30-ball half century.

It was apt and predictable, too, that Bairstow should end his onslaught with a six, launching the hapless Michael Bracewell over mid-wicket and turning to embrace Joe Root before accepting the acclaim of his home crowd and his family in the pavilion.

He finished on 71 off just 44 balls, with three sixes and eight fours, and scored his runs at such a speed he denied Root the chance of his third century in successive matches.

Bairstow's brutal hitting was on show once again here as he delighted the home crowd

Not that the former captain will mind one bit. This series has been a triumphant return to the ranks for Root, who has shown what a world-class batter and selfless individual he is after buying completely into what his successor is trying to do.

If Root is privately wondering why it was so tough for him as captain and how everything has suddenly changed then he is not showing it. He knows how important his runs will be to the new England and how vital his support is to his great friend Stokes.

How he has responded by making one of the best of his 27 Test centuries in securing victory at Lord’s, his quickest at Trent Bridge and now an unbeaten 86 as England romped home in 15.2 overs and just an hour and four minutes of last day play. They have scored their runs throughout the series, for goodness sake, at more than four and a half an over.

It was Root who became England’s player of the series and Jack Leach, another revitalised figure, named as player of the match after his career-changing 10-wicket haul. And it said everything about England’s dominance that Bairstow went empty-handed.

Stokes said he wanted England to be entertainers rather than sportsmen in this Test and there surely cannot be one person who came to this famous old ground or watched on television who has not been entertained by this. If not then cricket, real cricket that is, not artificial entertainment in the form of new ever shorter formats, is not for them.

Stokes wanted his team to be entertaining and they have certainly delivered in this series

It could have been very different. Who knows how this series would have panned out had Colin de Grandhomme not overstepped when he ‘dismissed’ a charging Stokes on one at a pivotal moment at Lord’s. New Zealand would certainly have won the first Test had he kept his foot behind the line. But it would not have changed England’s approach.

For key to this whole transformation is they are not going to back down, whatever adversity. They kept on coming when set to score 277 at Lord’s, they obliterated a target of 299 in Nottingham after conceding 553 in the first innings. And they kept on coming here despite crashing to 21 for four and 55 for six in their first innings in reply to 329.

How astonishing this series, that has included the reintegration of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, the rejuvenation of Pope and the emergence of Matthew Potts and Jamie Overton, has been. What a contrast to the dark days of winter when an embarrassing Ashes was followed by the new low of defeat in the Caribbean.

Matthew Potts has emerged as a very bright young prospect for England this summer

Jamie Overton also impressed on his Test debut, narrowly missing out on his maiden century

It really did look as though England, even under new management, could lose all seven Tests this summer against the world champions, India and South Africa. I even wrote ahead of Lord’s England were likely to get worse before they got better. That seems a long time ago now.

Now it is conceivable to believe England will win all seven Tests, starting with the one-off match against India that follows rapidly at Edgbaston on Friday.

It is the completion of a series that came to a sudden halt last year, with India leading 2-1, when their players pulled out on the morning of the last Test at Old Trafford, claiming Covid concerns but really just determined to get home for the IPL.

So there should be a real edge to Friday’s Test. Yes, there will be bumps in the road for England along the way and Zak Crawley, for one, will head to Birmingham desperately needing a score. But something seismic and significant has begun in this series and, as Rob Key urged, we all just need to buckle up and carry on enjoying the ride.