Legal conflicts likely to follow SCOTUS ruling on abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United States Supreme Court has a new member.With the oath taken at noon on Thursday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became Justice Jackson."We have a new historic moment to celebrate, and that is our first Black woman on the Supreme Court," said Prof. Amy Wildermuth, dean of the University of Pittsburgh Law School."This is an amazing day, especially as a Black woman attorney," said Regina Wilson, secretary of the Allegheny County Bar Association."I am thrilled, but not just me. The entire country should be so proud," said Prof. Jalila Jefferson-Bullock, a former Duquesne Law School professor now...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO