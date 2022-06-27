ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Legal conflicts likely to follow SCOTUS ruling on abortion

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means abortion is for all intents banned...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Legal experts hail swearing in of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as historic in multiple ways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United States Supreme Court has a new member.With the oath taken at noon on Thursday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became Justice Jackson."We have a new historic moment to celebrate, and that is our first Black woman on the Supreme Court," said Prof. Amy Wildermuth, dean of the University of Pittsburgh Law School."This is an amazing day, especially as a Black woman attorney," said Regina Wilson, secretary of the Allegheny County Bar Association."I am thrilled, but not just me. The entire country should be so proud," said Prof. Jalila Jefferson-Bullock, a former Duquesne Law School professor now...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy