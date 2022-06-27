ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Two Idaho infants taken by babysitter possibly on drugs found safe

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago
MONDAY 6/27/22 9:29 a.m.

IDAHO (ABC4) – Two infants who were kidnapped by a babysitter out of Idaho have now been found safe on Monday morning.

The infants were missing out of Nampa, Idaho and were taken by a babysitter who authorities believed may have been on drugs.

Police now say the two children have been found safe. The conditions of their discovery were not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY: AMBER Alert: Two Idaho infants taken by babysitter possibly on drugs

MONDAY 6/27/22 7:34 a.m.

IDAHO (ABC4) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two infants taken out of Nampa, Idaho on Monday morning.

The Nampa Police Department says the infants were taken by a babysitter who may be using drugs and are believed to be in danger.

The suspect is Sierra Martinez, 20. She is described as a white female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say Martinez’s vehicle is a blue-colored 2003 Honda Pilot SUV. The license plates may be either missing or stolen, police say.

The victims are a 1-year-old boy named Malik Holmberg and an 11-month-old girl named Sapphira Holmberg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44b4yI_0gNG9v8f00
(Courtesy of Nampa Police Department)

Malik is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 35 pounds. Sapphira is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 25 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or the two children is asked to contact authorities at (208) 465-2206 or dial 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awZXS_0gNG9v8f00
(Courtesy of Nampa Police Department)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

