Public Safety

Tomasz Waga: Murder accused extradited from Germany

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man wanted on suspicion of murder has been extradited to the UK and been remanded in custody by magistrates in Cardiff. Hysland Aliaj, 31 is accused of the murder of Polish man Tomasz Waga, 23, in Cardiff on 28 January 2021. Tomasz's body was found by a member...

PUBLIC SAFETY
#Murder#East London#Violent Crime#Polish#Cardiff Crown Court#South Wales Police#Albanian#Crimestoppers
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
ACCIDENTS
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
PUBLIC SAFETY
WORLD

