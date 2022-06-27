ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 901: St. Jude honors first patient to survive 60 years after treatment

By Ray Padilla, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Good morning, Memphis, where temperatures start to cool down this week after a day of rain and cloudy weather Sunday.

Arkansas state Rep. Dwight Tosh was the 17th patient to ever be admitted to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the age of 13.

At the time, he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and lost his ability to walk or stand on his own. He was immediately started on an aggressive treatment plan at St. Jude.

While it has a high survival rate now, at the time, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was almost always fatal. Friday, Tosh was presented with a pin to mark a milestone for both him and the hospital: the first St. Jude patient to reach 60 years of survival post-treatment, our Corinne Kennedy reports.

“If they had walked in that room and said, ‘We want to tell you that 60 years from today, you will return to the St. Jude campus and your story, your life story will be highlighted as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of St. Jude,’ I'm not sure that anyone in that room would have believed,” Tosh said.

Miss Lexington Lauren Dickson wins Miss Tennessee 2022

Miss Lexington Lauren Dickson was crowned Miss Tennessee 2022 Saturday night at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Memphis, our Lucas Finton and Porsha Hernandez report.

Dickson said she was excited to be able to reach more people with her social impact initiative, “Heart for the Hungry: Overcoming Food Insecurity.”

"I'm very excited for the opportunity that Miss Tennessee allows me to have on a grander scale to serve all of Tennessee, in particular Memphis," she said. "It's always been a poor city, but there are resources here, though. There is money here, there are people that want to help, and I want to get in front of them because I want to share my heart for the hungry — no pun intended."

Worth Morgan’s ad says Lee Harris cut $4.8 M from Sheriff’s Office

An advertisement by City Councilman Worth Morgan, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Mayor, claims that incumbent Mayor Lee Harris, a Democrat, cut $4.8 million from the Shelby County Sheriff’s budget.

According to both the Sheriff’s Office and Shelby County budget documents, that never happened, our Katherine Burgess reports.

When asked about the advertisement, Morgan said the reference to fiscal year 2022 "might be a typo," instead pointing to budget documents from Harris' first year as mayor, when he and the Shelby County Commission crafted the budget for fiscal year 2020.

FedEx reports strong fourth-quarter earnings

FedEx announced its fourth-quarter earnings, which largely saw increases in revenue across the board amid a quarter that saw nationwide inflation, gas prices rise and geopolitical tensions in Europe, our Omer Yusuf reports.

FedEx made $24.4 billion in revenue for the 2022 fiscal year’s fourth quarter, an 8% increase from the year-before quarter’s $22.6 billion.

“Our fiscal 2022 financial performance was a result of our team's ability to adapt to a number of unexpected challenges and is a testament to the FedEx value proposition and the execution of our long-term strategy,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer, in a statement. “Our foundational investments have set the stage for a strong fiscal 2023.”

Director Baz Luhrmann discusses new 'Elvis' movie

“Elvis,” an epic biographical motion picture about the King of Rock 'n' Roll, opened Friday in close to 3,900 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, including 31 in the Memphis area.

A couple weeks ago, our John Beifuss met with director Baz Luhrmann to discuss the new movie.

Read John’s Q&A with the director and get an inside look at Luhrmann’s movie and how he made his decisions on what to include and leave out of the film.

Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant closes after car strikes entryway

Bob's Barksdale Restaurant, a decades-long fixture in Cooper-Young, is temporarily closed after a car stuck the building's entryway Sunday, our Laura Testino reports.

The crash at the intersection of Cooper Street and Courtland Place spared the inside of the restaurant and its guests, but sent one woman to the hospital with non-critical injuries, police said. Police are investigating and did not name any cause for the crash.

Beth Henry, the owner of the restaurant, said she'll have to wait to reopen until the restaurant can be secured and rebuilt to codes. She is unsure how long the process could take.

Ole Miss baseball team wins College World Series

The Ole Miss baseball team won a national championship after they defeated Oklahoma 4-2 Sunday — seizing the first NCAA-recognized men’s sports championship in school history, Nick Suss reports.

"There's so much to be said about how much we overcame this year, how much we had to fight through, how much we had to pick each other up and never let ourselves get too down," senior captain and first baseman Tim Elko said. "This story of our season is going to be told for years and years and years to come. This is the best Ole Miss baseball team in history, and it feels so good, and it's an honor to be a part of it."

Read Nick’s story to see how the Rebels secured their title after all the ups and downs, heartbreaks and close losses this season.

The 901 is written by Ray Padilla, digital producer for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at raymond.padilla@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter at @Ray_Padilla_.

WATN Local Memphis

First black owned radio station undergoes renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WLOK radio station started in 1956 as WBCR, and changed it's name when it was bought by the OK Group, a franchise based out of Louisiana. WLOK was the second radio station in Memphis to offer programming directed to a black audience. As its popularity grew WLOK underwent a few changes to meet high demands as its business expanded. Because of this, the radio station moved to a new building on South Second Street in 1958.
localmemphis.com

Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in the Mid-South?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planning your own 4th of July celebration? Whether or not it's legal to set off your own fireworks depends on where you live. Check out the list below to find out. Or, you can check out one of these celebrations in a community near you. West...
localmemphis.com

How a Memphis 5-year-old is working to keep his community clean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are many initiatives from the city of Memphis working to keep neighborhoods clean. You have the 901 Keep It Clean Campaign, Memphis City Beautiful and more, but one thing the city doesn’t have is 5-year-old Amarious Patterson from South Memphis. He’s gone viral in a video of him asking to take out his neighbors’ trash.
actionnews5.com

Independence Day celebrations & fireworks in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are several ways to celebrate Independence Day here in the Mid-South. I Love Memphis Blog Founder Holly Whitfield joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about where the parades, fireworks and celebrations are happening this 4th of July weekend.
AOL Corp

'I cannot have this baby': A Memphis abortion clinic scrambles to serve desperate patients ahead of 6-week ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday morning, a voicemail popped up on the patient’s phone: She needed to call the clinic right away. The Supreme Court had just overturned Roe v. Wade, throwing into chaos an already fragile and limited system of abortion care across the South, and hundreds of women learned that the abortions they were seeking were now illegal. That wasn’t yet the case in Tennessee, but the reprieve was temporary.
NBC News

Inside a Tennessee abortion clinic after Roe’s fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday morning, a voicemail popped up on the patient’s phone: She needed to call the clinic right away. The Supreme Court had just overturned Roe v. Wade, throwing into chaos an already fragile and limited system of abortion care across the South, and hundreds of women learned that the abortions they were seeking were now illegal. That wasn’t yet the case in Tennessee, but the reprieve was temporary.
actionnews5.com

‘I just feel blessed’: St. Jude Dream Home winner takes it all in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Danese Banks, the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner, made herself at home Monday. Banks arrived to the home for the first time to get an up-close and personal look. The home was built by Southern Serenity Homes and features three bedrooms, three baths, a primary...
WREG

Frontdoor announces plans to leave Peabody Place headquarters

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It looks like Peabody Place will be losing another major tenant. Frontdoor, the parent company of American Home Shield, has announced its plans to move its headquarters out of the former downtown shopping mall. The company told WREG their space at Peabody Place is no longer “ideal” for their needs since most of […]
actionnews5.com

Salvation Army seeing an uptick in women seeking shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Salvation Army in Memphis said they’ve received calls from dozens of women looking for emergency shelter assistance for their families. Stacie McGhee is a Case Manager for the Salvation Army’s Renewal Place Program. She says this summer, the number of women seeking emergency...
actionnews5.com

Skating staff members assaulted in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, TN – Two men were asked to leave the Cordova Skating Center for smoking indoors on June 20 just before 8 p.m. Memphis Police say both men returned later and assaulted staff members. One staff member was slammed to the ground, striking his head...
actionnews5.com

New hotel officially opens downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis officially opened its doors on Tuesday. The 136-room hotel is located on the corner of Beale Street and Front Street with views of the Mississippi River and city skyline. “Caption by Hyatt Beale Street Memphis is a first-of-its-kind property that...
WREG

Stan Bell fills DJ Bobby O’Jay’s role at WDIA

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– WDIA announced Monday that Stan Bell will fill the role of morning DJ host following radio legend Bobby O’Jay’s death earlier this year. The Memphis radio station gave Bell a warm welcome on their Facebook page saying, “WDIA is excited to welcome Memphis son Stan Bell as host of the “Stan Bell Morning […]
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

