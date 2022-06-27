AZ Briefing: Where do Ariz. candidates for governor stand on abortion? $60M to fund affordable housing in AZ; 10 best movies of 2022 so far

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Arizona's Housing Trust Fund is getting $60 million to fund affordable housing developments and aid for the growing population across the state .

The governor Arizonans elect this year will have the deciding vote on any policy changes on abortion lawmakers make. Where do the candidates stand ?

What are the 10 best movies of 2022 so far? Check out our list and find out where they're streaming so you can watch .

Today, you can expect sun and clouds with a thunderstorm in spots in the afternoon, with a high near 103 degrees. Partly cloudy at night, with a low near 85 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

Today in history

On this day in 1844, Mormon leader Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum, were killed by a mob in Carthage, Illinois.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its strongest defense of abortion rights in a quarter-century, striking down Texas’ widely replicated rules that sharply reduced abortion clinics.

In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg (SHEHR’-boorg) from the Germans.

In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.

In 2006, a constitutional amendment to ban desecration of the American flag died in a Senate cliffhanger, falling one vote short of the 67 needed to send it to states for ratification.

