Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Memphis Redbirds series preview: Shrimp Bites, June 28

By Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhomW_0gNG9Sji00

The Jumbo Shrimp hit the road to take on the Memphis Redbirds for six games from Tuesday, June 28, through Sunday, July 3. Here's what to know about the series:

Who: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Memphis Redbirds.

When: Tuesday through Sunday.

  • T: 8:05 p.m.
  • W: 8:05 p.m.
  • TH: 8:05 p.m.
  • F: 8:05 p.m.
  • SA: 7:35 p.m.
  • SU: 7:05 p.m.

Where: AutoZone Park, Memphis, Tenn.

Series recap: The Jumbo Shrimp dropped four of six games at 121 Financial Ballpark last week against the Durham Bulls, slipping into fifth place in the International League East standings. Trouble at the plate was the chief culprit: After winning the series opener 9-3, Jacksonville batters combined for seven runs in the remaining five games.

Highlight: It might not have looked like a winning highlight at the time, but Billy Hamilton's fourth-inning double brought home the only run in Saturday's 1-0 win over Durham. The 31-year-old outfielder, signed as a free agent by the Marlins on Thursday, has played 911 career games in Major League Baseball with 314 stolen bases, although a batting average of .240.

Crustacean sensation: His stint in Jacksonville is likely a short one, but Joey Wendle displayed his skills in a brief rehab stint during the past week. The veteran infielder, a 2021 All-Star, joined the Jumbo Shrimp on a rehab assignment from the Marlins and batted .500 with a double and a home run in the Durham series.

On deck: At 41-31, the Redbirds stand two and a half games off the lead in the International League West and could climb to the top spot with a big week against the Jumbo Shrimp. The top-ranked Memphis prospect is left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore (4-3, 4.03), a former first-rounder who has already started four games for the St. Louis Cardinals. Also on the roster are several seasoned MLB players, a list that includes former All-Star infielder Paul DeJong, veteran pitchers Zach McAllister and Blake Parker, catcher Austin Romine and infielder Cory Spangenberg.

Probable pitchers Tuesday: To be determined.

Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union

Comments / 0

 

