CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County man is lucky to be alive after a driver narrowly missed crashing into him outside the man’s home. Amerido Berrios refuses to walk inside the front of his house because he’s afraid he might fall through the floor. On Saturday, as he was taking out of the trash, Berrios heard the revving of a car. Berrios looked and saw a vehicle headed right for him and his home, located in Deer Creek, a mobile home park in unincorporated Stockbridge.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO