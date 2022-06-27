ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Mostly sunny, high near 85

By Jonathan Ingraham jonathan.ingraham@denvergazette.com
 3 days ago
Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Denver. Photo from September 2021. David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

Denver weather calls for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., Monday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 85. Calm winds becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

The mountains and foothills can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms over the adjacent plains. There will be a slight threat of flash flooding over the burn scars in the mountains this afternoon.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

