Weather: Significant cooldown expected later this week

Heat advisory remains in effect

– A heat advisory remains in effect for North County but a significant cooldown is expected later in the week, according to Weather Underground. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. this evening, however, triple digits are also expected tomorrow.

Monday and Tuesday’s expected high is 103 degrees. Wednesday’s expected high is 94, and by Thursday, temperatures are expected to cool off again back into the upper 80s and remain there over the weekend and into next week.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, warns the National Weather Service.

Tips for high temperatures from the NWS: