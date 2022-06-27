ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: Significant cooldown expected later this week

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slVQ7_0gNG8yp300

Heat advisory remains in effect

– A heat advisory remains in effect for North County but a significant cooldown is expected later in the week, according to Weather Underground. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. this evening, however, triple digits are also expected tomorrow.

Monday and Tuesday’s expected high is 103 degrees. Wednesday’s expected high is 94, and by Thursday, temperatures are expected to cool off again back into the upper 80s and remain there over the weekend and into next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dXGfV_0gNG8yp300

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur, warns the National Weather Service.

Tips for high temperatures from the NWS:

  • Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
  • Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
  • Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
  • Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
  • Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
  • To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
  • Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

2 New Boating Rules You Need To Be Aware In California

Harbor Police in San Diego are reminding people about new rules on the water ahead of the 4th of July holiday as they look for speeders, DUI drivers and any reckless activity. Fox 5 San Diego says officers are reminding boaters about the new California Boater Card requirement this year that says anyone 45 years or younger must have that card to drive a boat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Home brewing competition results announced

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2022 Home Brew Competition. Central Coast brewers were represented well with entries of all styles. “Overall, the 2022 competition was a success,” said chief judge Ryan Foster. “The entry count is back on the rise which is promising. The brewers are taking the judge’s suggestions and bettering their beers which is what this competition is all about and we hope to continue helping them.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
KTLA.com

Best counties to retire in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Underground#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke
Paso Robles Daily News

Ryan Griffin confirmed as special guest for Old Dominion concert

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Ryan Griffin has been confirmed as the special guest for the Old Dominion concert on July 22. Already a hitmaker with a #1 song under his belt, Ryan Griffin is poised for a Country breakout with his Billboard Top 20 all-genre viral smash “Salt, Lime & Tequila.” The Florida native adds the soul of R&B to the honest universality of Country, forging a mix of romantic fun landing somewhere between Keith Urban and Brian McKnight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 16-18

Alicia Bradbeer, age 64, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jay William Zink, age 94, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Visit SLO Cal wins bid to host California Luxury Forum

Bid beat out other California destinations in the selection process. – For the first time, tourism marketing agency Visit SLO CAL has been awarded the bid to host of The California Luxury Forum, powered by Connections Luxury, in partnership with Visit California. The bid beat out other California destinations in the selection process for this sixth edition, slated for Oct. 23-26, throughout San Luis Obispo County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Paso Robles Daily News

Local students represent California at national Skills USA conference

Malia Gaviola awarded first in the nation, gold medal, in job interview. – Four Paso Robles High School students represented the state of California and Paso Robles at this annual SkillsUSA leadership conference. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of students senior Malia Gaviola (job interview), senior Bricen Chitty (telecommunications cabling), junior Jess Conover (marine service), and junior Junior Victoriano (customer service) PRHS demonstrated their excellence in career readiness.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Mid-State Fair releases commercial competition results

Results announced from wine, spirits, and vinegar competitions. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 20th Annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC), the 7th Annual California Craft Spirits Competition (CCSC), and the 9th Annual Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC). This year’s CCWC included 95 wineries and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Library announces changes to State Parks Pass Program

Additional free park passes available for check-out – The Paso Robles City Library has announced two important changes to its popular California State Parks Pass Program:. • The increase to 10 free vehicle day-use passes to over 200 participating state park units operated by the California State Park available for check-out • An extended check-out period of three weeks.
Paso Robles Daily News

State recovers $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds

– The California Employment Development Department (EDD) this week announced it has recovered $1.1 billion in unemployment insurance funds. The recovered funds were located on approximately 780,000 inactivated benefit cards. Most of the recovered funds will return to the federal government because the fraudulent claims are from the emergency federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which was the primary target of fraud nationwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

CalMatters: California tax relief – What’s in the tentative deal?

Three-tier program would benefit an estimated 17.4 million California taxpayers. – Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders have reached a tentative agreement to provide as much as $1,050 to millions of California families to help with rising gas prices and inflation, according to emails sent this week to Democratic members of the state Senate and Assembly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Governor responds to Supreme Court firearms ruling

Supreme court finds that requiring applicants to seek a concealed carry license is unconstitutional. – The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that placed strict restrictions on carrying concealed firearms in public for self-defense, finding its requirement that applicants seeking a concealed carry license demonstrate a special need for self-defense is unconstitutional, according to CBS News Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy