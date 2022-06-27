Robbery suspect arrested in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A robbery suspect who stole a number of items from cars including three guns has been arrested, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies began investigating a series of break-ins dating back to May 31 near Old Plank Road. A four-wheel motorcycle, lawn equipment, and three guns were reported stolen from vehicles.

An initial investigation identified 30-year-old Iron Station resident Dustin Thomas. Thomas was located Saturday at a home on Nolen Acres Lane, the equipment was located, and the suspect was arrested, according to the troopers’ report.

He faces multiple charges including breaking and entering and possession of a controlled subtance.

