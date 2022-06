Learn to cast at the Lockport library: Casting games provide excellent opportunities for beginners or experienced anglers to improve their casting skills. Those ages four and up can practice their casting and learn to catch more fish at 10:30 a.m. on July 1 at a casting workshop at the Lockport Branch Library, 720 Crescent Avenue, with equipment provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Registration is required to attend, so don’t wait to reserve your spot.

