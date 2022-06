MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s online jobs database is temporarily down following a major cyberattack to the operating vendor’s services. On Thursday, Florida-based Geographic Solutions saw their website down and phone messages with attempts to seek information not being returned. The company who’s clients include more than 35 states and territories had already experienced outages over the weekend for several state networks, including in Tennessee where their unemployment website was shut down and thus causing a pause in payments.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO