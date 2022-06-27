ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi attorney general certifies state’s trigger law

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsOTN_0gNG7ge400

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Monday, June 27, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) published the required certification to Mississippi’s Administrative Bulletin for what is known as the state’s trigger law.

“Mississippi’s laws to promote life are solid and thanks to the Court’s clear and strong opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they can now go into effect,” said Fitch. “As we have said throughout this case, Roe v. Wade presented a false choice between a woman’s future and her child’s life. As we proceed in this post- Roe world, the people of Mississippi and of all the states will be able to fully engage in the work of both empowering women and promoting life. I am grateful that the Court has given us this opportunity.”

Five takeaways from the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

The 2007 state law says the Mississippi attorney general must publish an administrative notice if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Under Mississippi’s trigger law, Attorney General Lynn Fitch is required to publish her determination (1) that the United States Supreme Court has overruled the decision of Roe v. Wade and (2) that it is reasonably probable that Mississippi’s trigger law would be upheld by the Court as constitutional.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

The 6-3 decision by a majority of conservative justices to fundamentally reshape American society by overturning the landmark 1973 precedent is certain to ignite a political firestorm and yield a complex patchwork of state laws that will effectively block large swathes of the population from terminating unwanted pregnancies.

The ruling upholds Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, which directly clashed with Roe’s requirement that states permit abortion up to the point of fetal viability, around 24 weeks, as well as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 decision that reaffirmed Roe’s core holding.

Most in new poll say overturning Roe is ‘step backward’

The Mississippi law says that 10 days after publication of the attorney general’s notice, Mississippi will ban most abortions except for pregnancies that endanger the woman’s life or those cause by rape reported to law enforcement.

Diane Derzis is the owner of Mississippi’s only abortion clinic, Jackson Women’s Health Organization. She has said the clinic will close when the law takes effect. With the 10-day timeline, the law should take effect July 7.

The clinic has continued to see patients since the court’s ruling on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 5

George Evan Thompson
3d ago

I'm really excited for state lawmakers to NOT create programs to make sure all these mothers and their children can afford food and shelter. You know for all the mother's who only wanted abortions because they couldn't afford them. I'm sure the legislation going to show how much they care about children by NOT doing that.

Reply(3)
2
Related
WDAM-TV

Palazzo continues to serve Mississippi; term ends Jan. 2023

Mike Ezell secures GOP spot on the ballot for November’s general election. It was quite a night for Mike Ezell as he defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in the GOP Primary Runoff on Tuesday. Dem. Johnny Dupree reacts to Mike Ezell win in GOP primary win. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Lawsuit filed challenging Mississippi’s abortion trigger law

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice has filed a lawsuit in an effort to prolong the abortion rights battle in Mississippi. Abortion rights activists hope they’ve found a saving grace through a 1998 Mississippi Supreme Court decision. Pro-choice Mississippi v. Fordice argues that the Mississippi Constitution granted abortion rights given the right […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi new laws: Tax cut, teacher pay raise, state song

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Several new laws take effect in Mississippi on Friday, which is also the first day of the new state budget year. TEACHER PAY In the new budget year, teachers will receive raises that average about $5,100, and assistant teachers will receive $2,000. Mississippi’s average teacher salary in 2019-20 was $46,843, according to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

General Election ballots set after primary runoffs in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The general election ballots have been set for the November General Election after Tuesday night’s primary runoffs. In the 2nd District, Brian Flowers came out on top against his opponent Ronald Eller. Flowers is now tasked with taking on the nearly 30-year incumbent Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) for the second time. In […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi will ban abortion beginning in July

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Abortion will soon be illegal in Mississippi, with only two exceptions. The Mississippi Legislature passed what is known as a “Trigger Law” in 2007. This law will take effect ten days following the state Attorney General’s posting in the Mississippi Administrative Bulletin. That...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

New Mississippi law to reduce catalytic converter thefts goes into effect Friday

A new law that officials hope will curb catalytic converter thefts across the state goes into effect Friday. The new legislation that was passed by legislators earlier this year and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves raises the fine for the crime. Anyone selling the equipment is required to provide an ID and VIN number from the vehicle the catalytic converter was removed from.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Fitch
WJTV 12

Which photo IDs are allowed for Mississippi voters?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When Mississippians head to the polls, it’s important for them to know what to bring in order to cast their ballots. According to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, the following IDs are accepted: A driver’s license A photo ID card issued by a branch, department, or entity of the State […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi men sentenced on exploitation charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, June 29, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced two recent sentencings, one in a case involving the exploitation of a vulnerable adult and the other in a case involving the possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). On June 20, Joseph Scott Crosby, of Ethel, was sentenced to 40 years in […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi city’s policing that removed 150 illegal weapons off of streets getting notice from state officials

With more than 150 illegal weapons seized in six-months, one Mississippi community’s new crime-fighting efforts are getting noticed by officials across the state. The City of Natchez was recognized out of nearly 300 Mississippi municipalities with the Municipal Excellence Award in Public Safety in cities with more than 10,000 people.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Administrative Bulletin#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court
WJTV 12

What to do for the 4th of July in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the 4th of July, Mississippians will be hosting fireworks displays and festivities across the state. The federal holiday is observed to celebrate the signing of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. A number of events will take place around Mississippi to celebrate. Central Mississippi: Mississippi’s Championship Hot […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
2022 Election Expert

Results of June 28 Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District Election

The Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District covers all or part of Amite County, Pike County, Lauderdale County, Kemper County, Simpson County, Wilkinson County, Smith County, Jefferson Davis County, Noxubee County, Walthall County, Rankin County, Neshoba County, Lawrence County, Clarke County, Franklin County, Scott County, Covington County, Adams County, Newton County, Oktibbeha County, Lincoln County, Madison County, Jasper County, Hinds County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wcbi.com

Mississippi’s only abortion clinic files a lawsuit against the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s only abortion clinic files a lawsuit against the state, as the state moves forward with practically banning the practice. Mississippi’s “Trigger Law”, passed in 2007, will take effect ten days following the state Attorney General’s posting in the Mississippi Administrative Bulletin.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Federal agents arrest Saudi “operative” in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Daily Journal, federal prosecutors have charged a Saudi man living in Mississippi with lying to federal officials. The Brandon resident, Ibrahim Alhussayen, is accused of submitting false statements to federal officials about using an Instagram account to intimidate Saudi citizens living in the United States and Canada who […]
JACKSON, MS
KNOE TV8

La. governor signs CROWN Act into law, nearby states continue to debate legislation

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed the CROWN Act into law on June 21, 2022. According to the official website, the CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair” - a law prohibiting race-based hair discrimination. The act protects a person from being denied employment and educational opportunities because of their hair texture.
LOUISIANA STATE
MSNBC

What Post-Roe Activism Looks Like in Mississippi

Mississippi, in many ways, is at the center of today’s anti-abortion movement. Not only did the case that overturned Roe v. Wade center around a Mississippi law, but the state is one of 13 with so-called “trigger laws” that took effect after the SCOTUS ruling. Women’s rights advocates like Michelle Colón are helping women get legal access to reproductive care in Mississippi while they still can, and she joins Mehdi to talk about her work and what it looks like going forward.June 28, 2022.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy