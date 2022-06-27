ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Park, TX

Man drowns in Iowa Park lake

By Sara Tomarelli
 3 days ago

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened over the weekend at Middle Lake.

Multiple agencies responded to the drowning of the male, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Iowa Park Police Department.

Details as to how the drowning occurred have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

