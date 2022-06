FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities confirm, that one person has died after a crash Sunday morning in Fletcher. The Fletcher Police Department confirms Brian Pinheiro, 41, was transported to Mission Hospital following the crash, where he later died from his injuries. A second person who was on the motorcycle, Kelly Pinheiro, 45, was also transported to Mission Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

