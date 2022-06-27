RGC men’s league June 25 results

Thank you 16 Bay View Hotel for being a GOLD annual sponsor of West Bay Rotary events, including the annual Duck Derby and Community Yard Sale. Camden’s luxury hotel, 16 Bay View is the transformation of a 100-year-old industrial brick building into a one-of-a-kind 21-room boutique hotel that delivers an authentic Camden, Maine experience. Located on Bay View Street, amid a thriving shopping district full of galleries, fine restaurants and boutiques, just footsteps from Camden Harbor, we created something special – a distinctive jewel in the heart of Camden. 16 Bay View's unparalleled service and amenities, combined with their premier downtown location, are the perfect ingredients to create a stay unlike any other in Camden.
Comments / 0