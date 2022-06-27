RGC men’s league June 25 results

MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Golfers teed off for a day of fun and entertainment in the Maine Celebrity Classic at the Augusta Country Club. “It’s a great cause for the Harold Alfond Youth Center. Just to get out here with some good and friendly people on a nice course on a beautiful day today, we get to raise some money and have some fun,” said Jordan Yanni, event volunteer.

AUGUSTA, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO