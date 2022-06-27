ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

RGC men’s league June 25 results

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, June...

Five Town Football hosts Jammer Camp July 12-14

HOPE — Five Town Football will be holding its annual Jammer Camp football skills and drills session at True Park in Hope next month. The camp will be held July 12-14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jammer Camp is an opportunity for athletes in second through eighth grade...
HOPE, ME
Rumery finishes first in Rockport Public Library 5K

ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library hosted a 5K run/walk race event Saturday, June 25 with perfect weather as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, a volunteer group who helps support the library. The race started in Rockport Village right in front of the library...
ROCKPORT, ME
Progress on L.L.Bean headquarters redevelopment is ahead of schedule

L.L.Bean’s $110 million headquarters redevelopment will be completed two years ahead of schedule as the work-from-home movement during the pandemic allowed construction to be sped up. Under the project, the retailer is developing a 400,000-square-foot office complex in three phases on the existing headquarters site, just off Main Street...
FREEPORT, ME
Augusta Country Club hosts Maine Celebrity Classic

MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Golfers teed off for a day of fun and entertainment in the Maine Celebrity Classic at the Augusta Country Club. “It’s a great cause for the Harold Alfond Youth Center. Just to get out here with some good and friendly people on a nice course on a beautiful day today, we get to raise some money and have some fun,” said Jordan Yanni, event volunteer.
AUGUSTA, ME
Meet Our 2022 Summer Intern

Colby Mank of Union is Allen Insurance and Financial's 2022 summer intern. Mank is a senior finance major at Thomas College in Waterville. He plans to graduate in December. Allen Insurance and Financial's summer internship program creates the opportunity to learn about each of the company's insurance and financial planning departments.
CAMDEN, ME
Have You Heard? We Have a Podcast!

Host Patrick Chamberlin brings stories from entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the state. In our latest episode, we hear from Tom Welch of Mainely Handrails. You can listen and learn more at AllenIF.com/podcast. Guests share challenges, inspirations, successes and more. It's all on on the Allen Insurance and Financial...
ROCKLAND, ME
June 30 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
John Frye
Fourth of July celebrations around Maine

Maine (WABI) - Wondering how your town is celebrating Independence Day? Here’s a list of Maine communities hosting events:. If you would like to add a city or town to this list, please email wabi@wabi.tv and include a link, if possible. AUGUSTA: 4th of July parade starts at 10...
MAINE STATE
Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
Finding Our Voices exhibit to be shown starting in July

Belfast, Maine — Finding Our Voices, an exhibit featuring Patrisha McLean’s photo portraits of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse, opens July 7 in the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The exhibit, on display through October, is...
BELFAST, ME
Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court June 17-23. Kyle W. Greenleaf, 25, of Frankfort, operating under the influence in Frankfort Feb. 11, 2021, dismissed; driving to endanger in Frankfort Jan. 22, 2021, license suspended for 30 days and $575 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked in Lincolnville Feb. 21, $250 fine; violating a condition of release in Lincolnville Feb. 21, $250 fine.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
#Rgc#The Rockland Golf Club
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases

ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from June 13-20. Stephen D. Achey, 33, of Brunswick, violating condition of release in Rockland Dec. 18, 2021, $350 fine. Zachary Blacker, 29, of Friendship, fishing without valid license in Appleton April 29, 2022, $100 fine. Kaitlin...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Waldo County grand jury indictments

BELFAST — The following indictments were handed up by a Waldo County grand jury May 17-18. An indictment does not imply guilt. John E. Drew, 36, of Unity, possession of sexually explicit materials. Grace N. Barter, 35, of Searsmont, violating a condition of release. Stephen E. Boyle Jr.,51, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
3 Women in the Abstract at Arts in the Barn

Arts in the Barn, at 17 Hathorne Point Road in Cushing, is hosting the exhibit "3 Women in the Abstract" with Wendy Clayton, Erika Manning and Marli Thibodeau. They are abstract painters and do large canvases depicting movement and themes that are dreamlike or relate to past impressions of their lives.
CUSHING, ME
Brand New Boat Launch in Westbrook is Next Level

As soon as the weather permits, I launch my kayak into Maine waters. I am blessed to have a grandfather who lives on the coast in Yarmouth where I can lug the vessel down to the water and dive right into Casco Bay but there is nothing more calming than a lovely little river run.
WESTBROOK, ME
Firefighters called to Woods Road in Owls Head

OWLS HEAD — “They did everything right,” said Owls Head Asst. Chief John Gamage. On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, a grill caught fire on the deck of a Woods Road residence. When the family checked the grill, they found the flames and called 911. At approximately 6:30...
OWLS HEAD, ME
Thank you 16 Bayview for being our Gold Sponsor!

Thank you 16 Bay View Hotel for being a GOLD annual sponsor of West Bay Rotary events, including the annual Duck Derby and Community Yard Sale. Camden’s luxury hotel, 16 Bay View is the transformation of a 100-year-old industrial brick building into a one-of-a-kind 21-room boutique hotel that delivers an authentic Camden, Maine experience. Located on Bay View Street, amid a thriving shopping district full of galleries, fine restaurants and boutiques, just footsteps from Camden Harbor, we created something special – a distinctive jewel in the heart of Camden. 16 Bay View's unparalleled service and amenities, combined with their premier downtown location, are the perfect ingredients to create a stay unlike any other in Camden.
CAMDEN, ME
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of June 30

ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies handled numerous accidents this month, including a few attributed to speed and driver inattention. A sport utility vehicle traveling south on Route 3 in Trenton June 25 drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a northbound car. The collision caused the car’s airbags to deploy and the car to spin off the road, said Deputy Kamren Jennings.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME

