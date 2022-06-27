ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

Babe Ruth regular season enters home stretch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDCOAST — The Babe Ruth baseball season continued last week in the Midcoast as the regular season nears its conclusion. Waldoboro 7, Tidewater Oil 5 (Game 1) Waldoboro 12, Tidewater Oil 2...

penbaypilot.com

Five Town Football hosts Jammer Camp July 12-14

HOPE — Five Town Football will be holding its annual Jammer Camp football skills and drills session at True Park in Hope next month. The camp will be held July 12-14 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jammer Camp is an opportunity for athletes in second through eighth grade...
HOPE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rumery finishes first in Rockport Public Library 5K

ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library hosted a 5K run/walk race event Saturday, June 25 with perfect weather as a fundraiser for the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, a volunteer group who helps support the library. The race started in Rockport Village right in front of the library...
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Camden’s Cole Anderson continues on the Korn Ferry Tour

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend, Cole Anderson of Camden captured the imagination of sports fans in Maine with a thrilling run at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work in Maine Open. But it’s not his last chance to take a turn with the pros. Anderson,...
CAMDEN, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Country Club hosts Maine Celebrity Classic

MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Golfers teed off for a day of fun and entertainment in the Maine Celebrity Classic at the Augusta Country Club. “It’s a great cause for the Harold Alfond Youth Center. Just to get out here with some good and friendly people on a nice course on a beautiful day today, we get to raise some money and have some fun,” said Jordan Yanni, event volunteer.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

The Boneheads at THE LINCOLN HOME July 14 to Celebrate 95th BIRTHDAY

Help Us Celebrate 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community! On July 14, from 6 - 8:30pm, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Orville Lee will be our opening act. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. Our Outdoor Music Events bring community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. Last year, this was a sell out! Bring your lawn chairs.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Atlas Obscura

Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum

More than a century ago, a tiny system of narrow gauge railroads crisscrossed the woods of Maine with just 24 inches between the rails—considerably smaller than the “standard” gauge of four feet, eight-and-a-half inches. The 24-inch gauge railroads got their start in England and were popular in mines and other industrial settings. But no one embraced them quite like Maine.
WATERVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

3 Women in the Abstract at Arts in the Barn

Arts in the Barn, at 17 Hathorne Point Road in Cushing, is hosting the exhibit "3 Women in the Abstract" with Wendy Clayton, Erika Manning and Marli Thibodeau. They are abstract painters and do large canvases depicting movement and themes that are dreamlike or relate to past impressions of their lives.
CUSHING, ME
penbaypilot.com

RGC men’s league June 26 results

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Sunday, June 26 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gatherings as submitted to our sports department. 1. James Anderson, Bill Willis, Rick Erickson, Mark Anderson 127. Pins. #10 Jason Willis 8’1”. #18 Rick Knight...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Meet Our 2022 Summer Intern

Colby Mank of Union is Allen Insurance and Financial's 2022 summer intern. Mank is a senior finance major at Thomas College in Waterville. He plans to graduate in December. Allen Insurance and Financial's summer internship program creates the opportunity to learn about each of the company's insurance and financial planning departments.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Patricia M. Kendall, notice

SEARSPORT — Patricia M. Kendall, 79, of Searsport, passed away on June 25, 2022, at her home. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home, Belfast, Maine.
SEARSPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Public Library has full roster of July talks, exhibits, theater, yoga, tai chi, events

Calendar of Events at the Camden Public Library for July. July 1 through July 28, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. "Wm. Francis Brown: Carver of Bellamy Eagles and Nautical Folk Art." During the month of July, the Camden Public Library will host an exhibit of gilded and painted carvings in the Picker Room Gallery by acclaimed carver William Francis Brown. The exhibit will display a sampling of Brown’s award-winning folk art, with a focus on his carvings in the iconic style of 19th century carver John Haley Bellamy of Kittery, Maine. The show will also feature some of Brown’s popular Maine and New England-based nautical and folk carvings. Visit librarycamden.org for details.
CAMDEN, ME
machiasnews.com

Four local baseball standouts play in state all-star game

Four local athletes played last week in the 2022 Class C/D North vs. South Senior Baseball Game, which took place on Wednesday, June 22, at St. Joseph’s College in Standish. Calais Blue Devil Kobe Saunders and Machias Bulldogs Jayden Rhoades, Kashman Feeney, and Kyle Anderson were among those invited to a trio of games at the college. The games included the Class C/D Senior All-Star Game, the Class A/B Senior All-Star Game, and an underclassmen game. All played on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.
STANDISH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Have You Heard? We Have a Podcast!

Host Patrick Chamberlin brings stories from entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the state. In our latest episode, we hear from Tom Welch of Mainely Handrails. You can listen and learn more at AllenIF.com/podcast. Guests share challenges, inspirations, successes and more. It's all on on the Allen Insurance and Financial...
ROCKLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Progress on L.L.Bean headquarters redevelopment is ahead of schedule

L.L.Bean’s $110 million headquarters redevelopment will be completed two years ahead of schedule as the work-from-home movement during the pandemic allowed construction to be sped up. Under the project, the retailer is developing a 400,000-square-foot office complex in three phases on the existing headquarters site, just off Main Street...
FREEPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nancy W. Jordan, obituary

BELMONT — Nancy W. Jordan, 74, of Belmont, passed away on June 28, 2022 in Rockport. She was born in Morrill, Maine on September 12, 1947 to Frank and Nadine (Thompson) Brown. Nancy lost her long courageous battle with Aphasia and Dementia on June 28, 2022. In 1964 she...
BELMONT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Patricia P. Farmer, obituary

CUSHING — Patricia P. Farmer, of Cushing, Maine, died peacefully at the Sussman House hospice on May 20. Pat (how she preferred to be called) lived an extraordinarily rich life of 95 years. Pat was the only child of John Aldrich Dow and Katherine Orear Dow, descended from 17th-century...
CUSHING, ME
wabi.tv

Cut your own Lavender and more at Moore Manor Lavender

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for a fun spot to getaway this summer, you might not have to look far... The Lavenders are blossoming at Moore Manor Lavender in Newport as they welcome in guests with some family friendly activities. “This is kind of park like where...
NEWPORT, ME
Q97.9

Brand New Boat Launch in Westbrook is Next Level

As soon as the weather permits, I launch my kayak into Maine waters. I am blessed to have a grandfather who lives on the coast in Yarmouth where I can lug the vessel down to the water and dive right into Casco Bay but there is nothing more calming than a lovely little river run.
WESTBROOK, ME

