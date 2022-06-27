Babe Ruth regular season enters home stretch

Calendar of Events at the Camden Public Library for July. July 1 through July 28, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. "Wm. Francis Brown: Carver of Bellamy Eagles and Nautical Folk Art." During the month of July, the Camden Public Library will host an exhibit of gilded and painted carvings in the Picker Room Gallery by acclaimed carver William Francis Brown. The exhibit will display a sampling of Brown’s award-winning folk art, with a focus on his carvings in the iconic style of 19th century carver John Haley Bellamy of Kittery, Maine. The show will also feature some of Brown’s popular Maine and New England-based nautical and folk carvings. Visit librarycamden.org for details.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO