Babe Ruth regular season enters home stretch

Help Us Celebrate 95 years of serving seniors and our Lincoln County community! On July 14, from 6 - 8:30pm, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Orville Lee will be our opening act. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. Our Outdoor Music Events bring community, visitors, old friends, new friends, residents and families together for an amazing evening. Last year, this was a sell out! Bring your lawn chairs.
