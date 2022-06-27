ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

Blue Ridge Electric annual meeting held; reports presented, director election results announced

By Staff report
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CNgY_0gNG6SGz00

LENOIR — In addition to business reports, director election results were announced at the Annual Meeting of Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation held Thursday, June 23.

The meeting was available for members to attend at the corporate office, participate by telephone or watch by livestream. Members were sent instructions in their June Carolina Country regarding how to participate. Recordings of reports will be online soon at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

More than 5,000 cooperative members voted in this year’s director elections by mail and online. Director election kits including candidate biographies mailed to members in May and included a proxy, postage return envelope and instructions for members to vote by mail, online or during the annual business meeting. Members who opted to receive the electronic director election kit received it by email.

Elected to three-year terms on the Board of Directors were, Jeff Joines, Caldwell district; J.B. Lawrence, Watauga district; James Young, Ashe district; and Bryan Edwards, Alleghany district.

The business meeting included a report from Secretary-Treasurer Kelly Melton, who stated the cooperative is in strong financial condition.

“Noteworthy from 2021 was the $6 million we were able to give to members in bill credits last August,” she shared. “We received these funds from our wholesale power provider as a result of a settlement between Duke Energy, the North Carolina Attorney General, our state’s Utilities Commission, and the Sierra Club related to the largest coal ash cleanup in history.”

Melton also shared the cooperative was pleased to return over $5 million in capital credits to members for the past several years as well as the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation awarding $200,000 to local community projects.

Chief Financial Officer Katie Woodle affirmed the cooperative’s sound financial condition.

“Challenges associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic certainly continue, but the cooperative was in sound financial condition from the start and has maintained that status,” Woodle said. “The cooperative’s overall vision remains making life better for our member-owners. It is important that the cooperative has a strong financial position for this vision to be achieved.”

Woodle added that kilowatt-hour sales increased by 3 percent as compared to 2020 due to colder weather, and propane sales were up by 12 percent. She said for RidgeLink, the cooperative’s dark fiber subsidiary, growth continues. Together with the Propane and Fuels subsidiary, the two contributed $4 million in benefit to Blue Ridge Electric members in 2021. Details on financial results for 2021 can be found in the annual report published in the June issue of Carolina Country magazine and at BlueRidgeEnergy.com, she said.

Board President Jeff Joines recognized the many members serving on committees to ensure Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation is a member-led cooperative: the Nominating Committee, Credentials and Election Committee, Member Advisory Committees and Community Leaders Council.

Joines recognized the Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation as a key way the cooperative is making life better for members. Supported by Operation Round Up and donations from the cooperative’s two subsidiaries, the Foundation awards annual community grants that helps members in a variety of ways. Crisis energy assistance is a cornerstone of the Foundation nearly 1,000 families in need received funds in 2021.

Joines said through the cooperative’s role in the government’s Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program, local communities secured over $1.7 million for fire departments and economic development initiatives.

He also shared the cooperative’s efforts to help bring broadband to local areas. “Through our partnership with SkyBest Communications, we were awarded a GREAT grant from the state of North Carolina,” he said. Completion is slated for 2023, with construction well under way to install 70 miles of fiber in northern Caldwell County. SkyBest will provide home connection and service to up to 400 members benefited by the project.

“We are also partnering with SkyBest on a similar project with grant funds secured from the Watauga County government for areas in that county lacking broadband,” Joines said.

He concluded that the cooperative is pleased to continue providing college scholarships to local youth and Bright Ideas grants to teachers as another way to improve local quality of life.

In his state of the cooperative address, Chief Executive Officer Doug Johnson thanked those participating in the annual meeting and expressed his appreciation to serve the cooperative’s members.

Johnson recognized the excellent results achieved last year from all three companies as employees demonstrated commitment to “nothing less than our very best.”

Results included:

Earning an 88 on the American Consumer Satisfaction Index, placing Blue Ridge Energy among the top performing utilities in the nation for customer satisfaction.Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels subsidiary achieved a 9.99 on a 10-point scale for customer satisfaction.Ranking among the top utilities in the country for providing the most reliable electricity, even in mountainous terrain with severe winter weather.No rate increase has been necessary since 2013.Over the years, members received more than $40 million dollars in wholesale power cost settlements, and a recent capital credits refund of $5.6 million in May.WorkSmart savings by employees have resulted in almost $57 million in savings and improved efficiencies.Cooperative subsidiaries produced over $4 million in after-tax net benefit.

As a strategic initiative, Johnson said Blue Ridge Energy’s Brighter Future vision centers on three pillars:

Enriching the lives of members and communities.Reducing its carbon footprint by 50 percent over 2005 levels by 2030, and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.Providing the lowest cost, most reliable electricity possible by using innovative energy solutions to make the grid more flexible, efficient and resilient than ever before.

Johnson noted other key projects to benefit members, including an 11 megawatt utility scale solar facility in Caldwell County that is helping with peak demand load and costs. The cooperative also has five community solar sites, energy efficiency rebates, Beat The Peak and other peak demand management programs, new technology and expanded offerings in showrooms. Beneficial electrification is included in the cooperative’s efforts with a rise in new initiatives to encourage more distributed energy resources at members’ homes and businesses.

“Wholesale power costs have been significantly more volatile this past year…and cost of generation fuels are at extremely high levels for natural gas, coal and uranium”, Johnson reported, noting the significant challenge.

Working to keep electricity reliable now and for future generations, Johnson noted completion of 17 miles of high voltage 230kV line from West Jefferson to Boone. He recognized Blue Ridge Energy line technicians who were specifically trained and built the last eight miles—typically a job reserved for specialists in transmission work.

Finally, Johnson noted the cooperative is working toward next generation automated metering infrastructure and other projects as exponential changes occur in information and operations technology.

Johnson concluded the meeting by saying: “I want to personally express my appreciation to all our Blue Ridge Energy employees who continue to deliver incredible results to our member-owners and customers. Our culture is based on strong values, hard work and a deep belief that providing great service to our members and customers is our highest priority!”

Find annual meeting videos and information at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kolomkobir.com

App State biology interns spend summer in Wilson Creek’s ‘natural playground’: Cleanup, conservation and outreach for a National Wild and Scenic River

BOONE, NC — Catching fish, salamanders and an occasional water snake is all in a day’s work for Appalachian State University biology students Nick Campany and Carson Scott — interns this summer for a nonprofit organization ACleanWilsonCreek.org (ACWC). In addition to collecting and evaluating wildlife, the interns...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NUMBER: 22 CVD 995 IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF IREDELL DAVID WAYNE ESKEW

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NUMBER: 22 CVD 995 IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF IREDELL DAVID WAYNE ESKEW, Plaintiff. TO: MARISSA DAWN McCARTHY ESKEW, Defendant. (Last known address: 86 Wishing Stone Lane, Sylva, NC 28779). Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief sought is as follows: Complaint for Absolute Divorce. You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than August 3rd, 2022, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice. Upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 24th day of June, 2022. Jonathan D. Griffin, Attorney for Plaintiff GRIFFIN LAW, PLLC 321 North Center Street Statesville, North Carolina 28677 Telephone: 704-873-5500 NC STATE BAR #27863 16-18e.
SYLVA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Lenoir, NC
Business
City
Boone, NC
Lenoir, NC
Government
City
Lenoir, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
hickorync.gov

City of Hickory, Burke County celebrate completion of 12,000-square-foot hangar at Hickory Regional Airport

City of Hickory and Burke County leaders gathered Monday morning to celebrate the completion of a new 12,000-square-foot airplane hangar at Hickory Regional Airport. The City of Hickory and Burke County partnered to construct the new hangar to meet growing demand and enhance the airport’s ability to attract tax base and generate revenue. The new hangar provides enough space to accommodate up to four large aircraft.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Omicron subvariants becoming dominant in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 trends in the state and Mecklenburg County are plateauing. The latest data shows case counts are slowly decreasing but Mecklenburg County is still in the CDC’s medium COVID-19 community spread level. There could be some spread with people gathering for the July 4 holiday...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Breached dam threatens wildlife in Rutherford County, advocate says

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A breach at a 90-year-old dam in Rutherford County has led to millions of gallons of sediment-filled water threatening fish and other wildlife. North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) has issued a Notice of Violation to the California-based corporation, Navitas Utility. The company...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County unveils state-of-the-art courthouse

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County’s brand-new, state-of-the-art courthouse is now operational, opening its doors to the public for the first time June 27. A plan years in the making, the county Board of Commissioners approved funding for a new courthouse in August 2018. The location – off Hollis Henderson Drive behind the Lincoln County Health Department and YMCA – was determined a few months later in December.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Fox 46 Charlotte

Southbound I-77 reopens south of I-40 in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 just south of I-40 near Statesville have reopened after a crash early Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened near East Broad Street and mile marker 50. Drivers were directed to take Exit 51 for […]
STATESVILLE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Blasting At New Bridge Project On Highway 105 This Week

Work on the new Watauga River Bridge on Highway 105 near Valle Crucis continues, with blasting operations taking place, this week. The blasting will result in traffic delays. North Carolina Department of Transportation says traffic may be stopped for as much as 30 minutes to allow for rock removal during blasting operations.
VALLE CRUCIS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bill#Election Local#Energy Resources#Electricity#Blue Ridge Electric#The Board Of Directors#Duke Energy
country1037fm.com

An Earthquake Recorded In The North Carolina Mountains

It happens every now and then especially in the mountain areas of North Carolina. And it happened over the weekend. A small earthquake shook a small town near Asheville on Saturday. It only registered 1.8 on the Richter Scale in Weaverville and no damage or injury was reported. Weaverville is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia's new Chick-Fil-a restaurant will open on June 30

GASTONIA, N.C. — A new Chick-Fil-A restaurant will open on June, 30 in Gastonia, North Carolina. The new restaurant will be located at 424 Cox Road, down the street from the recently closed Chick-fil-A Franklin Square location, Chick-fil-A Cox Rd will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
GASTONIA, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Mecklenburg judge resigns after being on unexplained leave for months

Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge Casey Viser, who has been on leave from his duties for most of this year, has resigned effective Friday. Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Carla Archie on Tuesday announced Viser’s departure in a message to the courthouse, where word of the judge’s resignation has been circulating for days.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Rutherford County deputies are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday night. Authorities say the shooting happened on Middle Street near the Caroleen Community just before 8 p.m. We’re told it appears to be a domestic situation. One woman was shot in the ankle and transported to the hospital. A man is in custody.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
92
Followers
365
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy