Linden Hill in Gladwyne is Among Best Real Estate Offerings Nationwide

Linden Hill. Images via Bright MLS.

Linden Hill in Gladwyne, a property that has the look and the size of a French village, is among the best current real estate offerings in the country, write Janice O’Leary, Joan Tapper, and Howard Walker for the Robb Report.

The property has been the home of Campbell Soup heir John T. Dorrance for more than half a century. The 67-acre spread dates back to the 1920s and features a stately, 14,400-square-foot main house wrapped around an elegant courtyard, a turreted caretaker’s cottage, a large horse stable, a garage that is able to fit ten cars, two swimming pools, a barn, and a variety of outbuildings.

One of the many highlights is the whimsical stone aviary that features a tiled roof and wrought-iron cages.

The estate was bought by venture capitalist and entrepreneur Bob Burch in 1992. The property was originally listed in 2013, but had no takers, so the owner has recently decided to split the estate into five parcels of roughly ten acres each. The parcel with the exquisite main house is currently listed for $8.5 million.