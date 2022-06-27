ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladwyne, PA

Linden Hill in Gladwyne is Among Best Real Estate Offerings Nationwide

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9Uvw_0gNG6QVX00
Linden Hill.Images via Bright MLS.

Linden Hill in Gladwyne, a property that has the look and the size of a French village, is among the best current real estate offerings in the country, write Janice O’Leary, Joan Tapper, and Howard Walker for the Robb Report.

The property has been the home of Campbell Soup heir John T. Dorrance for more than half a century. The 67-acre spread dates back to the 1920s and features a stately, 14,400-square-foot main house wrapped around an elegant courtyard, a turreted caretaker’s cottage, a large horse stable, a garage that is able to fit ten cars, two swimming pools, a barn, and a variety of outbuildings.

One of the many highlights is the whimsical stone aviary that features a tiled roof and wrought-iron cages.

The estate was bought by venture capitalist and entrepreneur Bob Burch in 1992. The property was originally listed in 2013, but had no takers, so the owner has recently decided to split the estate into five parcels of roughly ten acres each. The parcel with the exquisite main house is currently listed for $8.5 million.

Read more about Linden Hill in the Robb Report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Furniture/Home Decor Store At Home Comes to Granite Run

A furniture and home décor store is moving into the Promenade at Granite Run, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. At Home, a Plano, Texas retail chain, has signed an 85,985-square-foot lease. With At Home now on board and some smaller deals coming in, the 877,294 square feet of the Promenade retail space is 92% full.
MEDIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 139 Plymouth Road | Plymouth Meeting | Donna Totaro at HOW Group

Donna Totaro of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 139 Plymouth Road in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. Another gorgeous home is being built by Jason Catania Concrete. Presenting 139 Plymouth Road in highly desired Plymouth Township. Quality workmanship and attention to detail will be seen throughout the approximately 2800 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a fully finished basement. This brand new construction home is ready for your custom finishes! The first floor will be an entertainer's dream filled with tons of natural light. It includes a generously sized living room with a gas fireplace, dining room, kitchen, breakfast nook with cathedral ceilings, and a powder room. The open kitchen layout comes complete with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, a granite island, and stainless steel appliances. Up the stained wood steps to the second floor, you are greeted with the primary bedroom with a private en suite bathroom featuring tile flooring, a walk-in shower, and double vanity sinks. There are three additional bedrooms on this floor. All are generous in size and offer French door closets. The rooms share a full hall bathroom featuring tile flooring, vanity, and tub with tile surround. A fantastic sun-lit laundry room with plenty of shelving and storage space is conveniently located on this floor too! Added bonus of a fully finished basement with entertaining and upgrade options. The backyard will include a patio – feel free to design your stone finishes such as a fire pit. There is a one-car garage and plenty of driveway parking in the u-shaped driveway. Located with convenient access to the PA turnpike, expressway, and loads of restaurants and shopping! December delivery is expected.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
MyChesCo

Crumbl Cookies Coming to Oaks Shopping Center

OAKS, PA — Crumbl Cookies, the nation’s largest cookie company, is set to serve cookie-crazed customers with its newest store in Oaks, Pennsylvania. A grand opening is set for 8 am on Thursday, June 30th in the Oaks Shopping Center at 1570 Egypt Road. “Nothing beats biting into...
OAKS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Gladwyne, PA
Commercial Observer

Former Philly Steel Factory Set for Rebirth as Life Sciences Hub

A site that manufactured tanks for World War II is ready to tackle the next generation of global challenges as a bioscience research, development and commercial manufacturing facility. The long-dormant, 25–acre Budd Companies site in northern Philadelphia was acquired by New York-based Plymouth Group in 2019 for $6.5 million, and...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
WHYY

Center City businesses are rebounding from pandemic, report finds

Center City is back in business — or close to it. Businesses in the district are recovering from the pandemic, according to the newly released Center City District/Central Philadelphia Development Corporation Center City Retail Update. More than three-quarters of Center City businesses have reopened, compared with just over half...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#Housing List#Mls#French#Campbell Soup
aroundambler.com

Three Ambler retail shops trading spaces

Three of Ambler’s retail shops, Roost Home (home decor), Swaddle (baby and children’s boutique), and Paper Dolls (clothing boutique), are trading locations. Roost Home recently closed at 7 West Butler Avenue and is moving and reopening at 16 East Butler Avenue which is currently the home of Swaddle. Swaddle is moving next door to 18 East Butler Avenue, which is home to Paper Dolls. Paper Dolls is moving to the former Roost Home location at 7 West Butler Avenue.
AMBLER, PA
inputmag.com

House flippers are gentrifying neighborhoods with crypto mining now

Back in March, Billy Penn, a local Philadelphia news outlet reported on a West Philly residence that had incorporated a cryptocurrency mining device as part of the home’s renovations. Following over a decade of vacancy, the three-bedroom home was acquired in 2018 (records show that tax was paid on the property starting in that year), before Mark Masih, a realtor at Compass took it over and began these renovations at the end of 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Crab Du Jour Offer Gas Promotion in July as Prices Soar Amid Economic Challenges

As people struggle to make ends meet more than ever due to the ever-changing economy, seafood boil chain Crab Du Jour has initiated a program to ease the pain of going out to dinner, by offering $5 off per check, up to $20, every night during July for every guest who dines at the restaurant from July 1st through July 31st. The promotion includes the minimum spending per bill, $5 off $25, $10 off $50, $15 off $75, and $20 off $100.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach.Image via iStock. Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Cafe seeking approval to open in Lafayette Hill

Whitemarsh Township sent out a notice on June 23rd that shares that a cafe is seeking to open at the Shoppers World shopping center at 535 Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill. The unit involved is 088, which was most recently a salon. To open, the business will need to obtain...
LAFAYETTE HILL, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Restaurateur Finds Home in Unique Cafés

Mark Van Horn always knew he’d have a career in food service, and now his career has come full circle in his own restaurants in Montgomery and Chester Counties. “I’ve been in restaurant kitchens since I was a little kid. My father had a second job as a waiter at the infamous Newtown Squire and wore his tuxedo every weekend, Marks recalls. “Through my eyes and senses, it was an incredible place with the smells, the mere size of the place.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy