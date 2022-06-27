Council begrudgingly adopts revised Housing Element

Have a letter for City Council or City Hall you want us to publish? E-mail it to brandon@wehoville.com. I am an attorney in Beverly Hills and represent Mr. Kurt Knutsson as well as many, many other influential media folks in the entertainment industry. I was astonished by the sad news out of West Hollywood and I can tell you that I will no longer shop at, or entertain in West Hollywood due to the new lack of security and the worry for my personal safety. I will also do my very best to get this news out to all my entertainment clients so they can focus on the individual lawmakers who supported this sad piece of legislation.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO