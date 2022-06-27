ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Council begrudgingly adopts revised Housing Element

By Clara Harter
Santa Monica Daily Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile every Councilmember had issues with the revisions to Santa Monica’s state mandated plan to demonstrate capacity for almost 9,000 new units of housing by 2029, they begrudgingly approved the draft in a six to one revote. Under the state’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), Santa Monica has...

www.smdp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Experts say master leasing and adaptive reuse will house homeless faster

Homeless researchers and service providers know that the status quo approach to solving homelessness in Los Angeles County is failing and failing badly. The $1.2 billion in affordable housing funding provided by the 2016 ballot measure Proposition HHH has so far only delivered around 1,200 of its 10,000 promised units with project costs ranging as high as $837,000 per housing unit. Additionally, it is estimated that on a daily basis in LA County around 200 people become housed and 227 fall into homelessness.
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: Your city isn’t safe for my entertainment industry clients

Have a letter for City Council or City Hall you want us to publish? E-mail it to brandon@wehoville.com. I am an attorney in Beverly Hills and represent Mr. Kurt Knutsson as well as many, many other influential media folks in the entertainment industry. I was astonished by the sad news out of West Hollywood and I can tell you that I will no longer shop at, or entertain in West Hollywood due to the new lack of security and the worry for my personal safety. I will also do my very best to get this news out to all my entertainment clients so they can focus on the individual lawmakers who supported this sad piece of legislation.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Santa Monica Daily Press

Regarding the letters from Caroline Torosis and Anastasia Foster

Currently in Santa Monica, rent increases are capped at $140 for higher rent units. Thus rents below $2300 pay the full 6% raise, but those above pay less than 6% – perhaps a lot less. This means that smaller units with longer time (poorer) residents will pay much higher...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County joining new High Desert Corridor agency

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have the county join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development, and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
anaheimobserver.com

4th Supervisor District Results: Park Wins Her City, Chaffee Loses His

The primary election results in the 4th Supervisor District were certified over the weekend, formalizing what had been apparent for several days: incumbent Supervisor Doug Chaffee had narrowly scooted into a November run-off against Buena Park Mayor Sunny Park. The result sets up the first Democrat-v-Democrat supervisor contest since then-Assemblyman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Projects#State Representatives#A Housing Element#Council
Santa Monica Daily Press

Budget, ballot measure, and parklet program on Council agenda

In a Tuesday night meeting, City Council prepares to pass a revised $665.3 million annual budget for Fiscal Year 2022 to 2023. Although the budget appears large, the remainders of pandemic induced financial hardship combined with historically high inflation means that the rebound in revenue will not translate into a full restoration of City services.
SANTA MONICA, CA
scvnews.com

Eviction Moratorium Relief Coming to L.A. County Tenants

“We need to do more to help property owners who have been bearing the brunt of the eviction protections our County has put in place for more than two years,” said Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Our local economy reopened nearly 15 months ago and work opportunities are now plentiful. I believe we are well past the time to bring financial relief to property owners. They’ve had to continue making mortgage payments and have been fulfilling their financial obligations without any respite throughout the pandemic. They, too, deserve our support.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
iheart.com

Minimum Wage In Los Angeles Will Rise On Friday

California’s minimum wage could rise as high as $18 per hour by 2025 for some workers if a ballot measure is approved by voters this November. The minimum wage in Los Angeles is already set to rise from $15 to $16.04 on Friday, but Joe Sanberg, chief advocate of the Living Wage Act of 2022, said that’s not enough.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Councilman on the verge of losing election

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Please read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. • Advertise in the Daily Digest. Gil Cedillo on the brink of losing reelection. By City News Service.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close

Retail and restaurants businesses at Cross Creek Road were forced to close their doors due to a power outage. The outage also impacted traffic signals from Topanga Canyon to Malibu Canyon. According to the Dispatch Station, the outage occurred around 2:00 p.m. there is no estimated time of restoration. The Whole Foods at Civic Center […] The post Power outage shuts down Malibu, forces businesses to close appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
worldnationnews.com

LA County now stands at 6.6 new daily COVID admissions per 100,000 residents, up from 7.3 . below from

Another 6,529 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, June 29, as well as nine more deaths. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose by 32 people to 779, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 77 were being treated in intensive care, up from 68 on the previous day.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
smobserved.com

Santa Monica City Attorney Allows Criminals to Repeat Offend Over and Over Again

I believe many Santa Monicans, rattled by an epidemic of brazen crime, are understandably furious at LA County DA George Gascon. They may not be aware, however, that the City of Santa Monica, not Gascon, has authority over violent misdemeanor prosecutions in our city, while Gascon's permissiveness, which the Council has failed to condemn, applies solely to felonies committed here. The combined effect is that lawbreakers, many of them repeat offenders, prey on our population at will.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Pico Boulevard Affordable Housing Project Tops Out

Brunson Terrance coming to 1819 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica. Community Corp. of Santa Monica has completed wood framing on the Brunson Terrace apartments project on Pico Boulevard as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles a year after the construction began. The project is being constructed at 1819 Pico Boulevard, which...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy