(Auburn, Wa) One of the fun things about being at the track on any given day you never know who may be there. Over the years we ran into folks like Seahawks legend Steve Largent and back in 1998 or so he was a Congressman and had a colleague from South Carolina with him and now Senator Lindsay Graham. Also t the track to name a few were former Sonics head coach George Karl, former Sonic Detlef Schrempf, former Mariners manager and MLB great Lou Piniella, Seahawks great Mike Tice and the most intimidating run-in with 2 high profile names especially at the time New York Yankees manager Joe Torre and coach Don Zimmer. Torre decked out in a black with white pin striped suit, hair greased back and cigar in his mouth.

