Plymouth Meeting, PA

Local Foundation Helps Patients, Their Family Get Respite from Cancer

 3 days ago

Image via For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation.

For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation, based in Plymouth Meeting, helps families get a “break” from cancer by sending them on a respite trip, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc.

The nonprofit was founded by Marci Schankweiler, who lost her husband, Pete, to cancer. After he was diagnosed in 1999, the couple’s friends held a fundraiser to send them on a respite trip that would provide them with a much-needed break.

After her husband died, Schankweiler realized just how valuable and necessary that trip was for both of them.

“When you get cancer, your entire family gets cancer,” she said. “Our time away helped us really focus on our physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing.”

Schankweiler started the foundation because she wanted to afford other families the same opportunity to get away from the disease at least for a few days.

For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation partners with Woodloch Resort in the Poconos to send families on all-inclusive trips, with every detail taken care of. All they need to do is show up and unwind.

Read more about For Pete’s Sake Cancer Respite Foundation at 6abc.

