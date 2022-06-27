ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What you need to know about Wisconsin State Fair hours, tickets, discount deals and carry-in policies

By Jim Higgins, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Wisconsin State Fair returns to West Allis Aug. 4 with slightly different hours this year, opening at 10 a.m. daily.

Here's what you should know about the event, including ways you can save money on admission.

Wisconsin State Fair dates and hours

Location: Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

Note: Fairgoers under age 18 entering after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required.

Wisconsin State Fair ticket and admission prices

Tickets to the State Fair are $17 for adults and children 12 and older, $12 for military personnel and seniors, and $12 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

How to get deals on Wisconsin State Fair tickets

Note that the offers below are valid while ticket supplies last. Some have expiration dates.

  • Purchase $12 fair tickets, a saving of $5 on adult admission price, through June 30 at the State Fair ticket office and at WiStateFair.com. They can also be purchased at participating Bank Five Nine branches, Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods, Metcalfe's Markets, and Trig’s stores.
  • Earn a coupon for a free youth admission ticket through the summer reading programs of Milwaukee Public Library, as well as Waukesha and Jefferson counties, Racine and Walworth counties, and Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Washington counties. Check with your local library for details.
  • Get one State Fair ticket and one Irish Fest ticket for $20 through July 31 at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office.
  • Get one State Fair ticket and one adult admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo for $20 through July 31 at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office.

Details on Save at the Gate promotions will be announced later.

Wisconsin State Fair carry-in policy

All entrants to State Fair pass through metal detection and are subject to search.

The fair forbids bringing in: alcoholic beverages, guns, knives, explosives, other weapons and illegal drugs. The fair also prohibits cans, glass bottles, lawn chairs, skateboards, inline skates, bicycles, kites and Frisbees.

Also, umbrellas, lawn chairs, signs, recording devices and selfie sticks are prohibited in the State Fair Main Stage area.

Unopened bottled water and food for infants and people with food allergies are permitted. Working service animals are OK, but not other animals.

Read the fair's list of policies at wistatefair.com/fair/policies.

Contact Jim Higgins at jim.higgins@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jhiggy.

Comments / 1

