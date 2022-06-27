ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

$1M, $50K Powerball Tickets Sold in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
UNDATED -- We had a pair of big winning Powerball tickets sold in Minnesota for Saturday night's drawing. The Minnesota State Lottery says...

Quick Country 96.5

Two Popular Minnesota Lottery Games Have Huge Jackpots

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two of Minnesota’s most popular lottery games have huge jackpots. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is up to $365 million with a cash option of over $207 million after Monday’s drawing did not produce a winner. Last Saturday's Powerball drawing had a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. That prize is unclaimed as of Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota Lottery.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Twenty Things We Should Be Busy Bragging About in Minnesota

Here are the top-20 things that we Minnesotans should be bragging about (but don't because it's not 'Minnesota Nice.') Honorable mention goes to Betty Crocker, Buffalo Wild Wings, the oxygen mask, Judy Garland, Zubaz, masking tape, Green Giant, Garrison Keilor & A Prairie Home Companion, roller blades, the stapler, Bob Dylan, automatic retractable seat belt, My Pillow, Malt-O-Meal, water skis, F. Scott Fitzgerald, bundt cakes, Schwan's, the snowmobile, Wheaties, Tonka Trucks, Tater Tot Hotdish, Red Wing Boots, Funfetti, and Prince.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The Most Expensive Mistake Minnesotans Make at the Pump

Gas prices are through the roof right now, so if you're looking to save money when filling up here in Minnesota, DON'T make this mistake. When I was a kid it seemed like my dad would drive all over town so he could find the absolute cheapest gasoline price. (This was way before apps like GasBuddy tracked the price for you.) Even though the price might have only been a few cents cheaper at a gas station way on the other side of the city, he thought-- hey, at least I'm saving money. (Of course, that didn't include the gas we wasted driving all over just to save a few cents per gallon...)
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Florida Georgia Line Added To Minnesota State Fair Lineup

It looks like you have one more chance to see Florida Georgia Line as a duo: the country music duo will be taking the stage this year at the Minnesota State Fair!. This news might come as a shock, as rumors about the duo being done have been swirling for some time. In early February, the two announced that they were "taking a break" until further notice.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

More Relaxed Hemp Product Laws Will Go Into Effect In Minnesota July 1, 2022

Consumers who are fans of cannabis-infused gummies, chocolate, drinks, and other products may or may not be aware that only certain and very restricted doses were allowed in Minnesota. As with many things that are legal in one state or not in the other many people got creative and went to other states to get the products they wanted. According to KAAL TV it has been illegal to infuse cannabis into food and drinks in Minnesota until Jul1 2022 when the law will change.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Included in Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Rochester area. Olmsted County, along with Dodge and Winona Counties, are on the southern edge of the watch area, which also includes Wabasha and Goodhue Counties, the Twin Cities, and a large area of central and northern Wisconsin. In southeastern Minnesota, the severe thunderstorm watch will be in effect until 9 PM.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Experienced Big Jump in New Syphilis Cases Last Year

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State health officials say an annual report on sexually transmitted diseases shows a concerning increase in syphilis cases in Minnesota. The report issued today by the Minnesota Department of Health shows the state experienced a 33-percent increase in syphilis cases last year. The total was 1457 cases, including 15 congenital syphilis cases involving infants.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man to be Charged For Pair of Armed Robberies

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man arrested for armed robbery in Austin last week is also expected to face charges related to two recent robberies in Rochester. Rochester Police say 26-year-old Adrick Mims is suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Casey’s General Store in the 1900 block of 7th St NW on June 5th and an armed robbery at the Shell Gas N Go store at 3610 E River Rd NE on June 16.
ROCHESTER, MN
