Pennsylvania State

Fitzpatrick endorses Oz

By Lower Bucks Times
lowerbuckstimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and the eight other members of the Pennsylvania Republican House delegation endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, GOP nominee for Senate. “I’m grateful for the support of the Pennsylvania delegation and look forward to working with them...

lowerbuckstimes.com

Comments / 39

Linda Neff
3d ago

Go back where you came from we don’t want you in Pennsylvania

Reply
31
John Kiger
1d ago

he didn't serve in our army instead he served turkey. doesn't he live in Pennsylvania

Reply
4
