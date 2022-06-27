Truck carrying fireworks catches fire on I-287 in Bridgewater
A truck carrying thousands of pounds of fireworks went up in flames on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Sunday night, putting on a fireworks show for drivers stuck in traffic. The truck caught fire at around 10:45 p.m., and drivers were stuck behind the accident for hours. Cell phone video recorded from traffic backup showed the fireworks shooting out of the top of the truck. WATCH: Raw video from scene of fireworks truck fire
Cell phone video shows fireworks exploding out of the top of a truck that crashed on I-287 in Somerset County.NewsCopter 7 was over what was left of the truck around 6:15 a.m. Monday. Two lanes of the interstate were closed at Mile Marker 15.4 for the cleanup. There was no immediate word what led to the incident. ALSO READ | Heartbroken family speaks out after grandmother killed in Brooklyn hit and run rampage
