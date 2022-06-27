Truck carrying fireworks catches fire on I-287 in Bridgewater

A truck carrying thousands of pounds of fireworks went up in flames on Interstate 287 in Bridgewater Sunday night, putting on a fireworks show for drivers stuck in traffic.

The truck caught fire at around 10:45 p.m., and drivers were stuck behind the accident for hours.

Cell phone video recorded from traffic backup showed the fireworks shooting out of the top of the truck.

NewsCopter 7 was over what was left of the truck around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Two lanes of the interstate were closed at Mile Marker 15.4 for the cleanup.

There was no immediate word what led to the incident.

