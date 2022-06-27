ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club

By Irene Fowle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer sure is here, at last! These long days, warm temperatures and flowers are a welcome change. But, most importantly summer is time for Change Over Dinner, especially to president Jeff Long. Change Over Dinner is this Thursday at the clubhouse. It is the annual Rotary Gala welcoming in our new...

Tammy L. Chubbuck

Tammy Lynn Chubbuck, 57, died June 27, 2022 at her home in Edgecomb surrounded by her loving family. Tammy was born Sept. 15, 1964 in Boothbay Harbor to Francis Arsenault and Ozelie (Peters) Arsenault. Tammy grew up in Boothbay Harbor and graduated from Boothbay Region High School in the class of 1982.
EDGECOMB, ME
Windjammers for Wee Mateys

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library held its annual Windjammers for Wee Mateys June 28. The event provided games and activities for children gathered in Boothbay Harbor for the week-long celebration. BHML Executive Director Joanna Breen said the event was a hit with a steady stream of kids and families. “I brought...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Miss Windjammer, Top Royal chosen

Jessie Ullo, daughter of Nick and Tracey Ullo of Boothbay Harbor, was chosen as Miss Windjammer 2022, and Jojo Shea, daughter of Chris Cash and Rich Shea of Nobleboro, was chosen at Top Royal in the virtual Boothbay’s Got Talent competition shown originally on Monday on Boothbay Region TV.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Cruise, silent auction to benefit Action for Animals

Action for Animals Maine is a local non-profit organization serving Lincoln County, providing funding for emergency veterinary services for pet owners who otherwise cannot afford medical treatment for their pets. The mission of this organization is to keep pets with their families for as long as possible. Fundraising is an essential to ensure that funds are available for those who need it. The biggest fundraiser ever for Action for Animals will be the upcoming Harbor Cruise!
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
News and Notes from the Community Center

The Question of the day is: Have you bought your raffle tickets? The winner will get 10 lobsters—just in time for that 4th of July party. Tickets are $10 each or you may purchase three for $20. All proceeds will go to the Community Center. If you are visiting from away and you win, we will ship them to you at no charge. Tickets are available at the Farmer's Market or from our volunteers, and of course, at the Center until July 1 when the drawing will take place.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Fourth of July celebrations around Maine

Maine (WABI) - Wondering how your town is celebrating Independence Day? Here’s a list of Maine communities hosting events:. If you would like to add a city or town to this list, please email wabi@wabi.tv and include a link, if possible. AUGUSTA: 4th of July parade starts at 10...
MAINE STATE
1815 Hodgdon East Boothbay deed donated to historical society

A descendant of Caleb Hodgdon Sr. has donated to Boothbay Region Historical Society an East Boothbay deed Hodgdon once owned. On June 29, Mahalia Ernst donated an 1815 property deed for the 12.5-acre parcel “back to its rightful owner.” Ernst found the document in February at her Tampa, Florida home.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Deck Bar & Grill – OPEN – 11:30AM-8:00PM - DAILY!

Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Change Over Dinner#The Rotary Foundation#The Elementary School#Rotary Barn
Ocean Point Column: A multitude of events lie ahead

Happy summer to everyone! It’s wonderful to see familiar faces finally returning to the Point for the season. This is our final few days before our activities begin and so there are several reminders of what is taking place. This Wednesday, June 29 the junior tennis team will hold...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Selectmen meet new town planner

Boothbay Harbor selectmen welcomed new town planner Isabelle Oechslie June 27. Oechslie comes from South Portland where she worked for a year as a community planner after spending over two years in Saco as a planning and economic development associate and program coordinator. She will spend half her time in the Harbor; the other half, in Damariscotta.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Windjammer Days, part 2

There is an old saying, “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.” It seems that is a statement I may have heard from my grandmother of Irish ancestors when referring to the “Lightning Glider” sled I had versus the “Lightning Glider” sled I desired! I was a sledding maniac as a kid. Problem was, I crashed a lot. My grandmother recommended restraint, but I preferred something sleeker and faster. I settled for the bird in hand, despite design flaws and patchwork repairs. And, multiple hidden ice patches and formidable tree obstacles along the way.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Recognition for signature events

As the president of the board for the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, I need to speak up and give some thanks. Last week the Chamber planned and executed two of our region’s signature events; Claw Down and Fishin’ for Fashion events went off without a hitch and were a huge success! As one of the people tasked with overseeing the operation of the Chamber, I need to say how full my heart is with the accomplishment of running these events once again, after all the difficulties of the past few years.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Check Out Our 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Photos

After being cancelled in 2020, and 2021, people came out in force for the annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, in Dover-Foxcroft, this past Saturday. Thousands braved some intense heat, to eat food, listen to live music, check out crafts, play games, and have a perfect summer day in Maine. Congrats...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
Read the book; see the movie ...

“Where the Crawdads Sing” – One time only special screening with post-movie discussion—Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. at the Harbor Theater, Boothbay Harbor. If you are like me, when Hollywood takes one of your favorite books and makes it into a movie, your mind begins to generate both excitement and concerns. Are they going to honor the story that the author has put down on paper or are they going to create something that strays so far that it is unrecognizable? Who will they cast as the characters? How will they “get the feel” of the setting and the story that are a large part of making the book so successful? In short, I always worry, “Are they going to screw it up?” And once I have seen that movie, more than anything, I want to find other folks who saw it, and see if the answers to their questions are the same as mine.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
Dental care coverage expands FRIDAY for Mainers

Maine (WABI) - PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A state that has among the fewest dentists in the Northeast will soon expand dental care access. Maine has about 55 dentists per 100,000 residents, which is below the national average of about 61 and well below New England states such as Massachusetts and Connecticut.
MAINE STATE

