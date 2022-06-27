Shots fired into LaGrange residence occupied by 4 juveniles, police investigating

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Monday, around 12:20 a.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 1305 Polk Street in LaGrange, Georgia, in reference to a report of shots being fired at a residence.

After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the victim, Jerome Love, who stated that while in bed asleep, he heard multiple gunshots being fired at his residence.

Love explained that the shooting stopped after he left his bedroom and found numerous bullet holes inside his home. Love also stated no one was injured, including four juveniles in the residence’s rear bedroom during the incident.

Love could not provide law enforcement with any information regarding the identity of the suspects.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, you can contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

