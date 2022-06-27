Lions Confident Backup Quarterbacks 'Would Do Just Fine' Stepping In

The Detroit Lions will be counting on quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough to back up veteran Jared Goff.

The Detroit Lions are hoping veteran quarterback Jared Goff remains healthy, so that he can lead the offense this upcoming season.

But, in the National Football League, a backup is just one snap away from seeing the football field.

Backup Tim Boyle saw his first action in 2021 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Unfortunately, Boyle was not able to lead the Lions to any victories in his three starts last season.

His inexperience playing in regular season games was on full display, as he was prone to turning the football over. He also did not look that sharp with his passes when under duress.

Despite his struggles, the team decided to go into the 2022 season with the same quarterbacks room.

David Blough will be battling Boyle all throughout training camp, to determine who ends up as the No. 2 quarterback this season.

"They are battling. Two real smart guys," Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell said. "Two guys that are certainly capable of being in that two spot, so training camp will be interesting. But, yeah, they're battling it out pretty hard. They work very, very well together. We have a good room. I'm very fortunate."

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell expressed prior to the draft confidence in the coaching staff's ability to work with and develop quarterbacks.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world, as far as we got what we need to develop a quarterback,” Campbell said. “That doesn’t concern me one bit.”

New Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has worked his way up the coaching ranks, and will lead the Lions' offense for the first time this season.

“Just in our time, when he was basically a quality control coach in Miami, that he understood quarterback play very well,” Campbell said. “Even from that, he had a good feel, but he was always a guy who was very intent on the ins and outs of that position and the offense as a whole. And, he was a sponge, man. He was constantly solving problems and asking questions.”

For the Lions, adding talent at the wide receiver position, and having a healthy offensive line, should make the lives of the quarterbacks on the roster that much easier.

"That's the job of a quarterback in a supporting role," Brunell commented. "You do not know when your time's come, and so you have to stay ready. And, that's what I love about David and Timmy so much, is that at at any moment, if they had to step in, they would do just fine."

