ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Flaming Lips, Sheryl Crow, the Roots Lead New Climate-Themed Festival This Fall

By Angie Martoccio
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKdpd_0gNG3TGL00

Click here to read the full article.

The Flaming Lips , Sheryl Crow , the Roots , and more will play a climate action concert at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium this September.

The 3-day festival, dubbed The Big Climate Thing, will take place September 16 -18, with a goal to raise awareness and take action on the climate crisis . The lineup also includes Haim , the Weather Station, Sunflower Bean, Khruangbin, Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, Gary Clark Jr., and more.

“I think music, along with all the cultural industries, have spent way too long sitting back on this issue,” the Weather Station’s Tamara Lindeman tells Rolling Stone . “I believe music plays a primarily emotional role in people’s lives, and as such I think it has huge potential in pushing us to recognize our tangled emotions around this topic. When I imagine a stadium full of people coming together for a climate event centered on music, what I imagine is an enormous opportunity to feel a solidarity that has been so missing here. I truly hope that an enormous in-person event can have some power to bring people together and create some common experience around climate, and push those in attendance to examine their climate feelings and push through them enough to act.”

“I believe that music is one of the most powerful communication tools we have on this planet, way deeper than just words could ever express,” added Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming. “Music has to power to influence people’s decisions by touching their hearts and relating to them on the human condition. We are all facing the same problem: this is all our home and it happens to be on fire. If we can figure out how to properly utilize music in this era of the climate crisis, I know more good could be done.”

The event will be hosted by Climate Control Projects in partnership with Brian Eno’s EarthPercent. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Three-day passes cost $268, while single-day passes go for $119.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dt54g_0gNG3TGL00 More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

‘What the F-ck Is This?’: Team Trump Blindsided by Jan. 6 Committee Getting Doc Footage

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed documentary filmmaker Alex Holder in regard to footage and interviews Holder and his team shot while following former President Donald Trump and his inner circle throughout the 2020 presidential campaign. Holder’s company, AJH Films, confirmed to Rolling Stone on Tuesday that he has been subpoenaed, will sit for an interview with the panel on Thursday, and has “fully complied with all of the committee’s requests.” Trump’s team was blindsided by the development, which was initially reported by Politico. In some of the highest ranks of the Trumpworld diaspora —...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

In Private, Trump ‘Keeps Shitting All Over’ the End of Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. Republicans spent Friday celebrating the end of Roe v. Wade and praising Donald Trump for making it happen. Trump himself, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone, is far less excited. Publicly, the former president took credit for abrogating the rights of millions of American women, putting out a statement saying Roe’s repeal was “only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.” But privately, the former president is anxious about what the end of Roe, and the flood of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
InsideHook

What Keeps a Veteran Musician Traveling After Decades in the Spotlight?

At an age when plenty of musicians are calling it a day from touring, what prompted one musician to double down on both their touring and their forays into live music, period? That’s a question at the heart of a new Washington Post profile of musician and actor John Davidson. (Who, it should be noted, should not be confused with the retired hockey player of the same name.)
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Republican Scolds Fox News for Daring to Ask About Her QAnon Posts

Click here to read the full article. Texas Republican Mayra Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez in a special election earlier this month to secure a spot in Congress. The result is significant because the state’s 34th District had been blue, with Democrat Filemon Vela retiring this year to force the special election to carry out the remainder of his term. Flores’ victory in South Texas is another sign the party is losing ground with the state’s Hispanic population. It’s also significant because Flores has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that the United States is run by a cabal of...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Clark Jr.
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Burna Boy
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Courtney Barnett
Person
Julia Cumming
Person
Brian Eno
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Trump Throws New Tantrum After Former Aide Exposes Jan. 6 Tantrum

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump unleashed a frenzy of posts on Truth Social, his social media app, following the explosive testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, before the Jan. 6 Committee. Over on Truth Social, Trump is losing his mind over Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the Jan. 6 committee. pic.twitter.com/A4HbvfvuRS — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 28, 2022 The testimony revealed the chaos behind the scenes of the Trump administration in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6. Hutchinson described how senior members of Trump’s staff knew there...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

The FBI’s Investigation Into the Fake Trump Elector Scheme Is Heating Up

Click here to read the full article. Federal agents served multiple subpoenas on Wednesday morning related to the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. FBI officials confirmed to The Washington Post that law enforcement had contacted several individuals who agreed to participate in schemes by the Trump campaign to secure a slate of fake Electoral College electors in an effort to keep Trump in power despite his loss in the 2020 presidential election. FBI agents subpoenaed David Schaffer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, as well as Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer who falsely attested to being a...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flaming Lips#Climate#Afropunk Festival#The Weather Station#Sunflower Bean
American Songwriter

Behind the Mysterious Death of Sam Cooke

In the 1950s and 1960s, if you wanted to get the party going, you put on Sam Cooke. Heck, even today, Cooke’s songs can be heard at many family barbecues, house-warming parties, and more. He’s a staple on soul radio and a signature American artist. But Cooke’s death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After-Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon

Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25. "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25. WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDINGAs OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Even Fox News Is Calling Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6 Testimony ‘Devastating’

Click here to read the full article. The news Tuesday was so bad for Donald Trump that even Fox News couldn’t find a way to spin it in his favor. “I’ve covered politics a long time,” Bret Baier said on the air. “I don’t think there has been testimony like this — that is kind of jaw-dropping, in a way — on the inside workings of a White House in crisis after, you know, at this moment, Jan. 6, that we have seen since Watergate.” Baier was referring to testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Trump White House Chief of...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Conversation U.S.

Was there anything real about Elvis Presley?

In Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” there’s a scene based on actual conversations that took place between Elvis Presley and Steve Binder, the director of a 1968 NBC television special that signaled the singer’s return to live performing. Binder, an iconoclast unimpressed by Presley’s recent work, had pushed Elvis to reach back into his past to revitalize a career stalled by years of mediocre movies and soundtrack albums. According to the director, their exchanges left the performer engrossed in deep soul-searching. In the trailer to Luhrmann’s biopic, a version of this back-and-forth plays out: Elvis, portrayed by Austin Butler, says to the camera,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rudy Giuliani Is Furious Fox News Isn’t Covering Him Getting Smacked on the Back

Click here to read the full article. Rudy Giuliani had a very tough weekend, and he’s mad Fox News isn’t doing more to let the world know about it. Giuliani claimed on Sunday that he was “assaulted” while in Staten Island supporting his son Andrew Giuliani’s New York gubernatorial campaign. That “assault,” video later revealed, amounted to a clapping the former mayor heartily on the back while verbally criticizing him, but the man was arrested anyway and charged with second-degree assault, a felony. His charges were later downgraded. Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested,...
POLITICS
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy