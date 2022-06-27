ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dark Knight Star Christian Bale Explains Why He Hasn't Seen The Batman

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor: Love and Thunder star Chrisitan Bale, who previously played Batman in The Dark Knight Trilogy, hasn't seen Robert Pattinson's performance in The Batman. Pattinson shouldn't take it personally as, at last check, Bale hadn't seen Ben Affleck as Batman either. Pattinson's debut in the role, directed by Matt Reeves, opened...

ComicBook

Chris Pratt Addresses Controversial Rumors About His Church

Chris Pratt has been previously been scrutinized on social media over his apparent connection to the celebrity church known as Hillsong. Hillsong has been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ+, and then Pratt was also subject to scrutiny due to his apparent association. The Thor: Love and Thunder star previously went on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he casually discussed his faith and was then called out by fellow actor and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page. Pratt would later issue a statement where he denied accusations of being anti-LGBTQ+. During a new interview with Mens Health, he pushed back on the accusations and claimed he never actually attended Hillsong church.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Marvels Star Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston Expecting First Child Together

Just weeks after Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton confirmed their engagement, the duo is now said to be expecting. Ashton, who'll make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Nia DaCosta's The Marvels, unveiled her baby bump Wednesday evening at the premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List. Ashton and Hiddleston starred together in Betrayal, a three-person play on Broadway, in 2019. The third member of that cast, coincidentally enough, was Daredevil star Charlie Cox.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Barbie Stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Electric in New Set Photos

While we're still over a year out from the debut of Warner Bros.' Barbie movie, it's safe to say that the upcoming live-action film has already become a phenomenon. An array of elements from the film have already broken the Internet, from the blockbuster sharing a release date with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, to the magnificent first-look photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. On Monday, the latest example of the film's neon-hued aesthetic made its way online, thanks to set photos showing Robbie and Gosling rollerskating in costume. The costumes in question appear to be a direct homage to the "Hot Skatin'" Barbie of the 1990s, with a hearty dose of neon and extravagant patterns.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Ignites Deadpool 3 and Wolverine Speculation With New Photo

Few roles in superhero cinema are loved as much as Hugh Jackman's time as Wolverine. Even though Jackman himself has long said he's done with the role, fans are hoping for an eventual return now that Marvel Studios and Disney once again own the film rights to characters in the X-Men and Fantastic Four families.
MOVIES
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

Cameron Diaz to Make Acting Return With New Netflix Movie

It was just over a year ago that actress Cameron Diaz, star of fan-favorite films like Shrek, Charlie's Angels, The Mask, and more, revealed she had no intentions of returning to acting. Funny how things change. The Hollywood Reporter now brings word that Diaz will star in Back in Action, a new Netflix movie that reunites her with her Annie and Any Given Sunday co-star Jamie Foxx. Foxx made the announcement on social media with an audio recording between he and Diaz and none other than Tom Brady. The Super Bowl winning Quarterback told Diaz: "I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire. And I am relatively successful and unretiring."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2: Another Original Star Not Returning for Sequel

Hocus Pocus fans were thrilled today by the reveal of the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, but today also brings some disappointing news, which is that Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original film, is not involved in the sequel. The news was revealed by Entertainment Weekly today, following the appearance of a black cat in the film's teaser trailer sparking speculation that the beloved Binx could be making a return, with this news seemingly implying the sequel's antagonists have befriended an entirely different feline. Hocus Pocus 2 is set to hit Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Thought Marvel Would Fire Him as Thor

Chris Hemsworth's Thor has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, but it wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for the God of Thunder. The Australian actor was cast on 2011's Thor as a relative unknown, and it wasn't until 2017's Thor: Ragnarok that the character really found his groove. Even before he joined Earth's Mightiest ensemble, Hemsworth had major doubts about his longevity within Marvel Studios, even going as far to think that he believed he was "going to get fired" during the first film's production.
MOVIES
ComicBook

James Bond: Next Version Will Be "Reinvention" Of Character

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli says the next installment in the franchise will be a "reinvention" of the character. Deadline managed to interview the producer outside of an event honoring her work in the arts. Broccoli explained that the next James Bond is two years or more away from filming. Fans might take that news either really well or be frustrated by such an admission. However, the 007 team is trying to get all their ducks in a row after No Time To Die. Daniel Craig isn't walking through that door again. So, there will have to be some fresh blood in the role, whoever that may end up being. As social media often does, the fans begun fancasting their picks for who should wear the tuxedo next. Some want to see them go with Tom Hiddleston, others would like Idris Elba to be given a shot. Tom Hardy and Holland have also come up. But, nothing is definite at this moment.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Johnny Depp's Return to Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise Debunked in New Report

A new report sheds light on Johnny Depp's potential return to the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, following the actor's controversial legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Recent rumors seemed to suggest that Depp was in the process of securing a $301 million deal to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, a role he portrayed across five films in the franchise. The rumor, which originated from PopTopic, alleged that "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp" and that "they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character." A new report from NBC News has since debunked those claims, with a representative for Depp telling the outlet that "This is made up."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus 2 Stars React to First Trailer

Almost 30 years since the Sanderson sisters originally took flight in Hocus Pocus, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have reunited for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, which just earned its first trailer this week. As if fans weren't thrilled enough by the first trailer, the stars of the adventure were equally delighted to check out the first glimpse of the experience, with Disney+ sharing a reaction video from the stars themselves. If their excitement in this reaction video is any indication, fans are in for quite a few endearing and hilarious promotional opportunities in the coming months. Check out the stars' trailer reaction below before Hocus Pocus 2 lands on Disney+ on September 30th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four Fans Argue Over Reed Richards Casting

If one thing's a constant amongst Marvel fans, it's the debate as to which actor should play Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, John Krasinski appeared as the Fantastic Four patriarch and fans are still discussing whether or not he'll be the character in the MCU's main timeline. The debates started up once again this week after Multiverse of Madness helmer Sam Raimi said Kevin Feige cast the star in the movie simply because it was an alternate universe version.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Renews Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Supergirl star Melissa Benoist has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. Her first new project will be The Girls on the Bus, a drama that was originally set up at The CW, before moving to Netflix, and finally landing a straight-to-series order at HBO Max. Supergirl producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be written and executive produced by The Vampire Diaries veteran Julie Plec. Ironically, the series will see Benoist -- who played reporter (and superhero) Kara Danvers for five years on Supergirl -- depicting a journalist again.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Elizabeth Olsen Reveals the Avenger She Hangs Out With the Most

Elizabeth Olsen's Marvel Studios tenure has stretched for nearly a decade. First debuting in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has gone on to become an Avenger, star in her own Disney+ streaming series, and even embrace the wicked side of the Scarlet Witch. That evil alter...
MOVIES

